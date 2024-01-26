PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26: Today, the nation celebrates the 75th Republic Day, a day dedicated to showcasing our cultural richness, solidarity, and unity in diversity. As a symbol of the essence of healthcare patriotism and a testament to Manipal Hospitals' commitment to community well-being, Manipal Hospitals orchestrated a memorable Republic Day celebration at its premises.

Underlining their commitment to building a healthier community and instilling a sense of unity and shared responsibility towards the well-being of our community, Manipal Hospitals invited community leaders, Vinod Lahori (President, Golden Enclave Apartment), Alok (President, August Park), Priya (Committee Member, Purva Riveria), Muthuraman, and Ashok (Committee Members, Cultural Association, Purva Riveria) to join hands in unfurling the Tricolor.

The celebrations also witnessed another heartwarming gesture by the Hospital Security staff, as they displayed their unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of Manipal Hospitals in a parade reminiscent of the Grand Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327528/Manipal_Hospitals_Republic_Day.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327529/Manipal_Hospitals_Republic_Day.jpg

