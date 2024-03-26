NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], March 26: Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent institute of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has recently launched a dual-degree program in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia. With this partnership, MIT intends to continue its legacy of excellence in education, training, and research. The program is meticulously designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of their chosen field, while enhancing their career opportunities in the engineering and technology sector.

The dual-degree course allows students to obtain two globally recognized undergraduate qualifications from leading universities in four years. The program offers students the choice of selecting their major from two discipline areas i.e. Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering.

The dual-degree program is crafted to combine modern theory and standard industry skillset. The 2-year BTech program at MIT and the 2-year Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) at Deakin University equip students with skills that enable them to create innovative solutions to real-world engineering problems.

Speaking on the collaboration, Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director, MIT, said, "With this collaborative adventure with prestigious Deakin University, we are spanning continents, cultures, and knowledge fields in addition to strengthening academic ties. This partnership is testament of our dedication to achieving worldwide excellence in education, where learning transcends national boundaries and creativity is unconstrained".

The university recognizes students' hard work and potential and so, MIT students who meet the eligibility criteria may be considered for the Deakin International Merit Scholarship (South Asia) that makes room for 20% or 25% tuition fee waiver.

Along with strengthening the student's employment prospects within a competitive, international job market by providing a relevant curriculum and hands-on learning opportunities over four years, the program also boasts of offering seamless credit transfer between both institutions and a full-time student experience in India and Australia. While this helps save majorly on costs, on completion students will be awarded two degrees, BTech from MAHE Manipal and Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) at Deakin University, Australia.

For more information on respective programs, kindly visit: BTech: Engineering Courses, Eligibility, Fees, Admission 2022 | MIT (manipal.edu) & Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) | Deakin.

