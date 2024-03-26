In India, many people search for spiritual meaning, often believing that certain individuals or things have special powers. This belief comes from a mix of superstition, how they were raised, and their own beliefs. Due to this, they often look at people or things around them as holy and having special abilities. The latest addition to this is Thoppi Amma, or Topi Amma or Toppi Amma, also known as the hat mother of Tiruvannamalai, a sacred city in Tamil Nadu. On social media, many pictures and videos have captured Thoppi Amma walking through the streets of Tiruvannamalai with crowds trailing behind her. She is known as the hat mother or Thoppi Amma because of her unique outfit, which is a shabby and tattered long skirt, a full-sleeved shirt, and a hat. This humble appearance contrasts with the reverence she commands among locals, who believe in her ability to bestow blessings and good fortune. The enigmatic aura surrounding Thoppi Amma continues to fascinate both residents and social media users. Baba Vanga Predictions for India 2024: From Natural Calamities to Cyber Attacks, List of Prophecies by Blind Mystic for New Year.

Who is Thoppi Amma?

According to viral videos online, Thoppi Amma, also known as Topi Amma or Hat Mother of Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, is believed by locals to bring good fortune and blessings, although no one knows where this belief came from. In the videos and photos circulating online, we can see crowds following her, and the cup or food she tosses is shared among them as a (prasad) blessed offering. She has unintentionally become a local legend, with locals and residents thinking she has mystical powers. Ironically, Thoppi Amma suffers from severe dementia and is unaware of the myth surrounding her. She's often seen in a shabby skirt, shirt, and hat. In the videos, she appears unaware and indifferent to her surroundings and the people honouring her. Social media users' opinions are divided; while some admire her, others believe she needs psychiatric help.

View Viral Video of Thoppi Amma Here

Watch Topi Amma's Viral Video Here

that’s Thoppi Amma. in Tiruvannamalai she’s considered a mystical messiah. google her. have a great week. pic.twitter.com/IEvCQZ99QJ — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) March 25, 2024

According to the internet, the town of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu makes Thoppi Amma seem more mysterious. Her life story and how she ended up in Tiruvannamalai are unknown, just like the reasons behind the mystery surrounding her.

