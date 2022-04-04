Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI/PR Newswire): Marathon Group, a prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer with projects across Mumbai, announced the launch of phase 2 of Marathon Nextown, a 14 acre township off Kalyan-Shil road.

Phase 1 of the township comprises 6 towers out of which 4 have been delivered with Occupation Certificate and 2 more are nearing completion. More than 500+ residents live at Nextown. The new tower, Ruby, is the first tower in phase 2 of the project. In all, the project will have over 3000 homes once completed.

The new tower introduces new, innovative configurations with a compact, yet smartly designed 1BHK starting from 21.99L and a 2BHK starting from 37.99L.

"Our in-house design team has come up with an innovative product type that simply doesn't exist in the micromarket today, we are sure it's going to revolutionise the real estate market in the region. It's a perfect blend of efficient, customer centric design and the right ticket size. We want a wider audience to be able to afford a premium, branded home," said Mayur Shah, Managing Director, Marathon Group.

Marathon Nextown enjoys good road and railway connectivity, and is located one kilometre from Kalyan-Shil road, and is 10-15 minutes from Diva station on the Central Railway Line. A lot of the residents at Nextown work in Navi Mumbai as access to Navi Mumbai is very convenient.

"We are excited about the project's location because the upcoming Airoli-Katai tunnel road runs adjacent to it and will connect the project to Airoli in just 15 minutes in the future. Other infrastructure projects like the Kalyan-Taloja metro, road widening projects, multimodal corridor, and more will also be a huge boost for the region. Nextown is not just a great place to live in but also a tremendous investment opportunity," added Kaivalya Shah, Director, Marathon Group.

The Group aims to create a complete township experience at Marathon Nextown. The township will feature a wide array of amenities including a clubhouse, sports courts, a temple, play areas, a swimming pool, retail shops, and lots more.

Marathon Group is a 52-year-old real estate builder that has completed over 80 projects in the city. The Group has a wide portfolio of projects across affordable housing, luxury housing, townships, commercial spaces and retail spaces and has a presence in Mulund, Bhandup, Panvel, Dombivli, Kalyan-Shil, Byculla and Lower Parel. Marathon Nextown is part of the Nex series of projects by Marathon - township projects in fast-growing regions of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The group has launched townships at Badlapur, Dombivli, Kalyan-Shil and Panvel.

RERA number - P51700021189

