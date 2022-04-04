The Hague, April 4 : The Netherlands football coach Louis van Gaal has announced that he has been suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer since the end of 2020. Van Gaal said on Sunday night that he was still positive about his health. "In most cases, prostate cancer does not kill you," he said. "Usually underlying diseases kill you with this kind of cancer." Despite his illness Van Gaal still plans to go with the national team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, Xinhua reports.

During the draw last Friday, the Netherlands were placed in Group A with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador. "I have an incredible amount of discipline and willpower," Van Gaal said. "I can handle the work as a national coach under these circumstances because I enjoy working with such a group. I see that as a gift in life." Van Gaal added that, since his treatment started in 2021, he has already been irradiated a total of 25 times. Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The 70-year-old announced his diagnosis on a TV show to promote LOUIS, a Dutch film about his life that premieres on April 14. His prostate cancer is also a subject in the film. The trainer lost his first wife to pancreatic cancer and wants to make cancer a topic for discussion. "I've been through a lot with illnesses," Van Gaal said. "It's part of life. I've probably become stronger as a person because of the experiences I have with it. That's why I wanted it in the film." Van Gaal said the players in the Dutch team did not know about his medical condition. "They don't know," he said. "It could influence their choice or decisiveness. And I didn't want that."

