Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8 (ANI): IT major Wipro and global independent supplier to the automotive sector Marelli have entered into a multi-year global agreement for engineering services.

Marelli is one of the world's leading independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters at Saitama in Japan and Corbetta in Italy.

The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realise its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

As part of this agreement, Wipro will establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Also, it will help improve Marelli's operational efficiency and expedite the launch of technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

Detlef Juerss, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial, Engineering & Technology Officer at Marelli said that with the rapid evolution of connectivity and mobility, the company is scaling its software engineering capabilities globally.

"The Marelli-Wipro partnership will allow us to drive leadership in mobility and transform our products to future market needs," he said.

Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President for industrial and engineering services at Wipro, said the partnership is a proof point of the value the company brings to the automotive industry. "It builds upon our growing footprint in Europe and Japan which are strategic markets for us."

Marelli's footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centres across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 13.4 billion euros in 2019. (ANI)

