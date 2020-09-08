We tend to see our credit score as just another financial instrument in our adult lives, dictating what we can and can’t buy. We know that we should be mindful of this numerical value, but otherwise, we don’t lose much sleep over it. The reality is that credit can be the key to a lucrative, fruitful future that could change your life starting today. That’s why entrepreneur Colin Yurcisin wants more people to know their credit could be the answer to achieving some of their biggest goals.

Considering 30% of Americans have poor or bad credit, and one out of 10 Americans have no credit history at all, there is certainly a credit crisis going on this country today. With poor or no credit, Americans can’t fulfill their life goals, make investments, and secure lucrative income beyond their salaried earning potential. If you ask any American how they can “get rich quick,” they assume they have to make the money themselves.

In reality, through the avenue of credit, everyday people can achieve these life goals according to the Colin Yurcisin, the Credit King.

“I teach students of all ages and backgrounds how they can use their credit to do more than just take out a loan – their credit is the key that’s needed to unlock their future. They just need to realize it,” said Yurcisin.

So, what happens when individuals start to see their credit as more than just a number? A few things, according to the Credit King:

3 Transformational Realities When Leveraging Credit

The Ability to Start a Business: Everyone knows that starting a business of some kind requires upfront capital. Even if the business is being managed from a laptop, there’s still the cost of domain names, advertising, marketing, and content creation. This capital can deter so many willing entrepreneurs from trying in the first place – what if they don’t have the money?

That’s where business credit comes into the picture. Business credit comes with higher credit limits, giving entrepreneurs three-times their highest personal credit limit. If a person has a credit score that allows them to spend up to $5,000, a business card would triple that to $15,000 upfront. It’s long-term capital that actually creates changes in a person’s life.

Making Investments: Credit plays a big role in real estate investing. As opposed to applying for a business or personal loan from the bank, with credit, the person can get up to 1.5% cash back. So, if you bought an Amazon e-commerce business for $10,000, you would receive $150 in return. Look at it this way: if you’re already going to be spending the money to make these business acquisitions, you might as well receive money in return.

Affordable Traveling Options: Forbes is predicting that 2021 will be “The Year of Travel” since coronavirus has thwarted all traveling options in 2020. Entrepreneurs are itching to get out there and see the world again, especially as this growing class of digital nomads continues to define the future of the gig economy. Through the power of credit, travelers can upgrade to a hotel’s most premium suite for a fraction of the original cost. For those that take out a travel credit card, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, they can use their 1.5x redemption points from food, drink, and travel on flights and hotels. That means free checked bags, upgrades to first class, and more.

Passionate about spreading the word regarding the potential of credit, Yurcisin manages educational program, Credit Class, today. The class looks at all of the details related to credit and how students can master each component as they move forward.

“It’s never too late to pay attention to credit,” said Yurcisin. “Credit can change, which is why if you are strapped with less-than-stellar credit today, now is a perfect time to make an effort to change that.”

Credit Class helps all students raise their credit scores, identify strategic credit cards, and maximize their lines of credit for rewards in the end. With over 200 students that have graduated from the class to date, interested enrollees can learn more here: http://www.leveragedlifestyle.com/creditclass.