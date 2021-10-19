Through the strategic co-operation, both the entities will help Indian students fulfil their dream of becoming doctors

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/SRV Media): On the 11th of October 2021, Mari State University, one of the top universities of Russia signed an agreement of cooperation with Rus Education, its exclusive partner for admission of Indian students to encourage and promote more international students in its campus. The cooperation between the two entities aim at fully utilising the university's acquired resources to fulfil its goal and provide the best for the international students.

This cooperation is believed to be of the utmost importance for the university, as thousands of students from India are currently pursuing their MBBS in Russia and the number is expected to reach further exponential high. The university is also planning to extend and further build practice bases and modern medical clinics for the students within the campus. Hence, Indian students studying MBBS at the university can now attend their practical classes at the Center for Accreditation and Simulation Training, which was jointly inspected and reviewed by the representatives of Rus Education and the Rector of Mari State University.

Also Read | Meet the Rising Star Rapper From Detroit, Krishaun Fritz.

Mari State University has won the state support program 'Priority 2030', the largest federal program for university development that provides 100 million Russian rubles per year for funding every year until 2030. The university competed with 106 Russian universities to win the coveted program under the purview of the deciding bench.

The deciding bench included representatives of the major education governing authorities of Russia, universities and research institutes, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Valery Falklov who acted as the chairman of the bench. The rector of MarSU, Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N. led the team from various departments and faculties and presented the development program in Moscow to the bench.

Also Read | 'Laura Dellutri Home and Life Style Expert: 5 Tips To Combat Hair Loss and Thinning This Shedding Season'.

The university representation listed out 5 areas for strengthening the development of the university. This included working on the departments across medicine for a strong scientific school of molecular bioenergetics and medical genetics; leading developments in the diagnosis and treatments to get more than 10 patents for unique drugs by 2030.

The team also emphasised on globalization of education. By 2030, the university plans to increase the number of foreign students by more than 2.5 times, and has already put in motion the formation of an English-speaking educational environment at the varsity.

Mari State University looks forward to enable and fulfil the dreams of students from various parts of the world of becoming a doctor. Apart from world-class education, Indian MBBS students can find the best of amenities like Indian mess in hostels, celebration of Indian festivals, excellent facility for sports among many facilities, thereby, providing them with a homely and warm learning atmosphere.

The university invites Indian students to come and explore the best medical education practices at Mari State University and fulfil their dream of being a doctor. The students are advised to visit the official website of Rus Education for more information or call their student helpline number, i.e., 1800-833-3338 for more details.

For more information visit: Rus Education

or Mari State University

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)