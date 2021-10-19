Born on 12th July 1996, Krishaun Fritz grew up in Detroit in Michigan state. At the age of three years, he lost his mother to a car accident and was, as a result, raised by his grandparents as an orphan.

Gifted from birth, Krishaun began playing with a camera at four years, which equipped him with photography skills. Through watching television, Krishaun was inspired into the rapping industry, jumpstarting his rapping career.

How Krishaun Built His Career

Krishaun has spanned his career over twenty years. Right from childhood, Krishaun began rapping at the age of four years only. He spent a considerable amount of time rapping in lunchrooms and during middle school and high school lunch breaks. The talent show was another remarkable event that Krishaun participated in at the age of 11 years.

Disrupting the Rapping Industry

The photography job pushed Krishaun into an arena of meeting with trending rappers which helped him express his interest to those seasoned rappers for coaching. By his 21st birthday,

Krishaun met Jeezy and other rappers and singers at shows backstage and outdoors events which helped him garner the necessary skills needed for rapping. Currently, Krishaun has become a rising star in the rapping industry.

Scaling The Heights Of Success

Understanding the potency of working with trending rappers as a ladder to help him build and explore his rapping talent, Krishaun circle of influence has been of the best rappers like Jeezy.

Networking with established rappers on social media platforms like Instagram, participating in promotional events to showcase his rapping skills have helped increase the number of people following him, which has helped boost his fame in the rapping industry. He has also been so focused and has not allowed distractors to deviate him from the path of rising in the rapping industry.

Know Your Artist

Krishaun is a seasoned rapper with a career spanning over twenty years. He is also a comedian, a top photographer with the best skills in photography, designer, and entrepreneur.

Krishaun has released three trending latest hits. D-Boy Block, Who Let the Freaks Out, R&B Sensation No Reason all these songs are on all music Spotify platforms, apple music, youtube, and Tidal, which you can watch online. Krishaun is working tirelessly to win the Grammy award.

Anyone can reach Krishaun on his official Instagram handle krishaundaghost to know more about his music and career. As the music industry continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Krishaun will be there, leading the charge.