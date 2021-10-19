Do you notice your hair sheds in cooler temps? When it comes to beauty tips, Laura Dellutri, Home and Life Style Expert is always researching products that make us look younger, longer. “Thinning hair can make you look older than you truly are, and it pays to be proactive if it’s important to you,” said Dellutri.

Seasonal shedding in humans is very much a real issue and peaks in the colder months in the northern hemisphere. The main cause? Variation in daylight hours is thought to be very relevant for how mammals shed hair. Many mammals, but not all, grow a winter coat and then shed it to have a lighter coat during summer. “Thinning hair is not only a problem for me, but it’s a problem that is real for many women suffering from shedding, stress, aging, medical illnesses like thyroid issues, poor nutrition, and in most cases it’s inherited in our genetic makeup from our ancestors.” Said Dellutri.

“The key to stopping hair loss and thinning is to start being proactive, at the onset of thinning hair or in seasonal changes that peak in when temperatures drop. Telltale signs include, extra hairs coming out in your brush or combs, hair not as full when styling, or the skinny ponytail that used to be thicker.” Dellutri shares her 5 tips to combat hair loss & thinning, let’s keep all those pretty little hairs on our heads this fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pura D'or (@pura_dor)

Reduce stress in your life. Stress can wreak havoc on our hair and body. When you begin feeling stressed, try Yoga, meditation, or exercise. Daily exercise is crucial to increase circulation and promote healthy hair growth. Add Nutrients & Supplements daily . Nutrient deficiencies can cause or contribute to thinning hair. Take a multivitamin daily, with antioxidant vitamins A, C and E; the B-complex vitamins; and trace minerals, such as magnesium, calcium, zinc and selenium. Omega 3 fatty acids, such as fish oil, 1 to 2 capsules or 1 tablespoon of oil daily, to help reduce inflammation. Vitamin C, 500–1,000 milligrams, 2 times daily, as an antioxidant. L-lysine , 500–1,000 milligrams daily, for hair loss. B-complex vitamins, 1 tablet daily, for stress. Check your Hormones. Balancing your hormones can help with correcting thyroid health issues or other hormonally linked underlying causes of thinning hair. Eat foods that help with hair growth. Wild-caught, cold-water fish like salmon are loaded with anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, which are excellent for hair health. Grass fed beef is rich in protein and can really help the health of your hair. Why? The hair follicle and root are fed by a nutrient-rich blood supply. Use an Anti-thinning Shampoo & Conditioner. Finding an Anti-thinning hair treatment is a must. Dellutri recommends, Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Deep Moisturizing Biotin Conditioner Set –it helps reduce hair thinning due to breakage, increase volume, strength and shine. I also like the Deep Moisturizing Biotin Conditioner. It’s important to have Biotin in your nutrition and as a strengthener on your hair.

Pura D’or Original Gold Shampoo & Deep Conditioning Set, SRP: $39.99, is available at Amazon.com and Purador.com. As the hair care climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top.

For any tips anyone can follow Laura on her social handles and for information, images and/or product requests. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Laura Dellutri will be there, leading the charge.