New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), with an aim to to encourage and support startups to develop technology-driven solutions in automobile manufacturing and mobility space.

According to the press release by the company, start-ups recognised by DPIIT under the 'Startup India' initiative will have the opportunity to participate in Maruti Suzuki's innovation programs.

Upon selection, this would assist startups with expert mentorship, industry insights, and access to Maruti Suzuki's extensive network and infrastructure, which serves as a valuable testbed for robust validation of their solutions.

Additionally, this would also provide a platform for the start-up to connect to incubators, accelerators, and investors to showcase their solutions.

"India is home to a vibrant and growing startup ecosystem. Through this partnership with DPIIT, we will be able to further accelerate our efforts to support promising startups to create technology-led solutions in the automobile manufacturing and mobility space," said Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

"This collaboration is a step forward in our commitment to the Government's 'Startup India' and 'Make in India' initiatives. We thank DPIIT for partnering with us in this initiative," he added.

The MoU was exchanged between DPIIT and Maruti Suzuki in the presence of Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Ms. Anjali Bansal, Independent Director, Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Sunil Kakkar, Director, Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki and Dr. Tapan Sahoo, Executive Officer, Digital Enterprise, Maruti Suzuki.

"This MoU is a step towards creating a robust platform for startups to transform ideas into market-ready mobility and manufacturing solutions, reinforcing India's leadership in next-gen industrial innovation," noted Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT. (ANI)

