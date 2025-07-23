Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: Indian football stalwarts East Bengal FC will be locking horns with South United FC, a Bengaluru-based club, in the Durand Cup 2025 campaign opener. This happens to be the grand 134th edition of the Durand Cup, and its opening match will be played at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. 16-time champions East Bengal will be looking to scalp full points from the fixture, in a longer mission for their 17th title, to match arch-rivals and most successful side Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Durand Cup 2025: Asia’s Oldest Football Tournament Returns to Imphal With Grand Trophy Tour.

East Bengal FC have been very far from the high-quality football and illustrious trophy-rich seasons they once used to have. EBFC had last won the Durand Cup in 2004. Their trophy count at the national level has been disappointing, with practically no major glory in the past decade other than the Super Cup in 2024. The Red & Gold brigade must treat the East Bengal vs South United Durand Cup 2025 match as a beginning to what they aspire to, having a great season ahead.

East Bengal vs South United Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match East Bengal vs South United, Durand Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, July 23 Time 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is East Bengal vs South United Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The East Bengal vs South United Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Wednesday, July 23. The East Bengal vs South United match is organized to begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch East Bengal vs South United Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the East Bengal vs South United Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. AIFF Receives 170 Applications for Indian Football Team Head Coach Role; Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler, Stephen Constantine, Sanjoy Sen Among Contenders: Report.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of East Bengal vs South United Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for East Bengal vs South United Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

