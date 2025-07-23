Jaipur, July 23: Two devotees lost their lives while around 25 others sustained injuries in a major tragedy on Wednesday after a DJ truck in a procession came into contact with a high-tension electric line in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The incident took place around 7.30 a.m. during the Kanwar Yatra in Bichgaon village in the district. According to initial reports, the DJ truck, which was part of the procession returning from Haridwar, accidentally touched a high-voltage transmission line. As a result, electric current spread through the ground, electrocuting many devotees walking nearby. Among the injured, seven were referred to Alwar for advanced treatment.

The condition of three is reported to be critical. The deceased have been identified as Gopal (22), son of Lalaram, and Suresh Prajapat (40), son of Kajodiram -- both residents of Bichgaon. Eyewitnesses said the local community organises this Kanwar Yatra annually, bringing holy water from Haridwar. On Tuesday night, the procession reached near Bichgaon, and early Wednesday morning, it was heading towards the village Shiva temple when the accident occurred. At the time of the incident, nearly 500 devotees were part of the Yatra. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Kanwariyas Crushed to Death After Speeding Vehicle Hits Them in Shivpuri.

Three Kanwars were being carried for offering at the temple when the high-tension line caused the electric current to surge through the area. Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the Laxmangarh-Mundawar road, demanding accountability and safety measures. When questioned about prior complaints regarding the high-tension line, Laxmangarh Tehsildar Mamta Kumari said she was unaware of any such grievances. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Surat: Man Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack at Textile Shop Days After Engagement in Gujarat; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

“After receiving information about the accident, we immediately reached the spot and also visited the CHC at Gadhiswairam, where 20 injured people have been admitted,” she said. Initially, the injured were rushed to Laxmangarh Hospital, where the emergency ward was overwhelmed with victims of the accident. The villagers were in shock after the incident as a festive occasion turned into a major tragedy.

