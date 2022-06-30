New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Automaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched an all-new feature-packed compact SUV - Brezza. It will be available in 6 single-tone colour options.

Brezza, in its earlier avatar, has been a popular car in the passenger or personal vehicle segment.

The new car is priced in the range of Rs 799,000 to Rs 1,396,000 depending on the variants, and it promises a mileage of upto 20.15 kilometres per litre.

In line with today's trend, the new Brezza is equipped with a bouquet of next-gen comfort and convenience features. To further elevate the driving experience, the car comes with an advanced automatic transmission with steering-mounted Paddle Shifters as well as a manual transmission.

Amongst many, it is equipped with a wireless charging dock with an LED indicator for helping in seamless and comfortable charging of phones. The advanced system has a built-in safety feature that helps to safeguard the phones from overheating.

The car has a 360 View Camera which reinforces safety for customers with an immersive view of the driving space and enables them to make more informed decisions, while parking or maneuvering the vehicle at tight spots.

On the safety side, it has 6 airbags.

"Brezza has very well captured the imagination of customers who are looking for a stylish SUV to match their personality. With the objective of extending "Joy of Mobility" to the aspirational customers, today, we are delighted to present the "All New Hot and Techy Brezza" with energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

"We are confident that customers will appreciate the All New Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again," Takeuchi added.

Besides, potential customers have the option to subscribe the car through 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,300.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance. (ANI)

