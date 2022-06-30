Doctors are one of the most essential organs of a healthy society that needs constant care, support and guidance of these professionals. National Doctors' Day is observed to express gratitude to all the doctors across the country for their valuable contribution to keeping our society healthy and sane. It is the day when people come forward to greet all the physicians and all those in the medical fraternity for being at the forefront and helping people overcome their health issues with their consistent support. National Doctors' Day 2022 will be observed on July 1, Friday. And to mark this day, here's a collection of National Doctors' Day 2022 wishes, Happy Doctors' Day 2022 greetings, Doctors' Day images, quotes, WhatsApp status, photos and HD wallpapers.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary physician and a renowned social worker who worked selflessly towards the medical development of India. He was also a freedom fighter who was responsible for setting up a framework for dispensing free aid and improved water supply in regional parts of India. Thus, in order to commemorate the tremendous Indian personality, Doctors' Day is observed in the country. People greet all the doctors and thank them for being there to medically aid and help the individuals and communities around. As you celebrate the special day, get these National Doctors' Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images that you can send to your friends & family. Get these WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS for free download online. When Is Doctors’ Day 2022 in India? Know Date, History, Aim and Significance of the Day That Honours Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only a Doctor Is Blessed With the Magical Powers to Treat a Life, Bring Good Health & Hope Into Our Lives. Happy Doctors’ Day!

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Care and Service Our Doctors Provide Us With Deserve to Be Acknowledged and Respected at All Costs. Happy National Doctors’ Day.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Feel Much Better When You Know That You Have a Good Doctor to Take Care of Your Health. To One Such Doctor, I Pay My Heartfelt Gratitude. Happy Doctors’ Day!

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy National Doctor’s Day to All the Physicians Out There Who Work Hard Every Day to Save a Life!

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Big Thanks to the Doctors for Letting Us Have the Opportunity to Lead a Healthy and Risk-Free Life! Our Society Owes Them a Lot! Happy Doctors' Day.

National Doctors’ Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, Sayings, Wishes & Images To Thank All the Physicians

This year, the theme for Doctors' Day focuses on 'Family Doctors on the Front Line'. Happy Doctors' Day 2022! Celebrate the day by making all medical professionals, especially doctors, feel that they matter. Honour them with grace and happiness by sharing these Doctors' Day Wishes & Greetings and dedicate your gratitude to them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2022 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).