Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): MCats, India's fastest growing startup accelerator, announces its next D2C batch of selected startups for its accelerator cohort program, 'Thrive'. The accelerator believes that with over 760+ million online users in the country, there has never been a better time to power India's D2C economy.

The D2C startups that are onboarding the cohort program will be guided to refine their products for market fitness and create maximum economic and social impact in India and the world.

The finalists are shortlisted from over 500 applications coming from different Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities and following a rigorous screening process.

The 10-week program will open doors for the shortlisted startups to get domain-specific insights from industry thought leaders and practitioners, accelerating the journey to product-market fit and beyond.

The founding members of Marwari Catalysts strongly believe that India is on the right track to become the world's largest startup hub in the world and with Indian unicorns being announced almost every week, the ongoing momentum in the Indian startup ecosystem is very huge.

And if we talk about our D2C ecosystem, the sector registered a massive growth due to factors like increasing first-time internet users and evolving consumers' expectations. These factors have changed the game as new-age digital-first brands emerge. During the pandemic when most sectors witnessed a slump, the D2C industry grew by leaps and bounds.

Commenting on this surge, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts says, "India is definitely making a mark with the tremendous D2C disruption. And one of the biggest factors for the growth of D2C brands in India is rapid digitization. Also because of the nation's high population, India will always be a D2C brand and we are contributing our part by supporting D2C startups with differential offerings and efficient user experience."

Further adding on the announcement, Sushil says, "With our accelerator program, Thrive, we are constantly working towards supporting brands that will make a difference in our D2C startup ecosystem. The selected startup founders reflect some of the most innovative business ideas, driven by passionate teams and we are thrilled to work with them."

Extremely delighted while sharing this news, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder & Director, Marwari Catalysts says, "It's inspiring to witness the undeterred entrepreneurial spirit of the founders that we are engaged with. With the right resources, pedigree, experience, and network, the team at Marwari Catalysts is all set to enable early-stage digital-first brands to thrive in highly competitive scenarios. The new idea is to allow this selective cohort of brands to unleash their innovative minds to meet the ever-changing needs of customers and eventually accelerate their growth."

Commenting on the announcement, Raunak Singhvi, Co-founder at Marwari Catalysts & Head - Thrive says, "We got to review so many different applications, each idea was unique, and everyone has potential but it is always a hard choice to narrow it down to a limited few. We're delighted to welcome the selected startups onboard with us and we will thereby build on our learnings to ensure that we continue on our pioneering path, wherein we discover early-stage start-ups at regular intervals, guide the founders with our masterclass, showcase the innovative start-ups to the investors and enable them to convert their ideas into bigger businesses."

The startups that are selected from a highly competitive pool of applications are :

1. Unwind Minds - It is an E-commerce and retail space. The mission of the startup is to discover and develop technologically advanced D2C startups offering unique selling propositions in order to get closer to more customers and boost profitability. They have aligned their model in such a way that they win only when their brand partners win.

2. Jaipur Watch Co. - India's first micro luxury watch company with an exclusive distinctiveness. Based in Jaipur, the company handcrafts limited edition selection of timeless pieces that exude tradition with a subtle hint of contemporary design and all the products are Made in India.

3. The Baby Bo - Its bundle of joy packs are India's first baby care subscription boxes, available for the period of 1 month till 12 months subscriptions. The Baby Bo bundle of joy boxes provides all the essentials in one pack, and is truly a one-box solution for all your baby needs.

4. NowVerifyIt - Based in Rajasthan & Redefining consumer & brands relationship, NowVerifyIt has developed a QR code solution so as to connect brands with customers like never before. Not relying on traditional ways of marketing a product, through NowVerifyIt, brands will not only know about their customers (Deep penetration: profile, demography, etc) but will also build a long lasting trust by providing authenticity of the product.

On a concluding note, Sushil says, "With a successful response from the last batch with few acquisitions, all the selected startups are excited for their journey with Thrive MCats and get accelerated."

Marwari Catalysts (India's Fastest Growing Startup Accelerator) primarily focuses on creating, nurturing, and fostering Startups to accelerate their journey from a startup to a unicorn. Marwari Catalysts is a founder & investor-friendly platform with a community of industry experts passionate about entrepreneurship.

Why MCATs?

-MCats is 100 Co-founders Club

-We hold a portfolio of 50+ startups that have already raised their Pre Seed, Seed, and Pre Series funding rounds

-Existing Investors are from the US - Silicon Valley, UK, Muscat, Abu-Dhabi, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan & India

-40 per cent Female Founders Portfolio

-80 per cent Success Ratio

