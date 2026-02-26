Football fans in Puerto Rico are finally set to witness Inter Miami face off against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in a highly anticipated club friendly on 27 February 2026. The fixture, taking place at the Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón, was initially postponed due to a hamstring injury sustained by Lionel Messi. With the rescheduled date now upon us, supporters are eager to know if the Argentine captain will be fit to take the pitch. Best South American Player 2025: Lionel Messi Misses Out On Award, Flamengo Star Giorgian De Arrascaeta Receives Prestigious Honour.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle Club Friendly 2026 Match?

The short answer is yes. Messi has travelled to Puerto Rico with the rest of the Inter Miami squad, which includes familiar attacking partners like Luis Suárez.

Lionel Messi Departs For Puerto Rico

After recovering from his minor hamstring issue, Messi recently featured in Inter Miami's 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season opener. Barring any last-minute fitness setbacks during warm-ups, he is expected to play a prominent role against Independiente del Valle as the team looks to build rhythm.

