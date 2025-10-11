NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11: Max Estates Limited (Max Estates), a leading real estate developer in the NCR, has achieved the highest possible score of 100 points in the Development Category of the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), attaining the No. 1 rank amongst global peers for this category.

The company has achieved a dual 5-Star Rating in the Development (100/100) and Standing Investment (92/100) categories of GRESB. This comes with the No. 1 rank assigned across its predefined peer entities by GRESB in both categories, thereby reflecting industry wide recognition. This milestone positions Max Estates among the top 20 percent of real estate entities globally in terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Max Estates' ESG initiatives are deeply anchored in its LiveWell and WorkWell philosophy. ESG initiatives focus on both physical and social initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to make an impactful influence on the environment by nurturing communities that are safe, sustainable, and lively throughout the real estate lifecycle, from construction to operation.

Sharing his remark on the achievement, Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Max Estates, said "We, at Max Estates, are immensely proud of receiving the prestigious GRESB 5-Star rating and being ranked No. 1 among the peer entities predefined by GRESB, placing us in the top 20% of real estate entities worldwide for our ESG practices. Guided by our LiveWell and WorkWell philosophy, we remain committed to creating spaces that promote the holistic well-being of all who are part of our LiveWell and WorkWell Experiences. This recognition is a testament to our continuous efforts and the trust our stakeholders place in us. GRESB's acknowledgment fills us with pride and also inspires us to further strengthen our ESG initiatives--delivering long-term value for our stakeholders and the communities we serve."

Having participated in GRESB since 2022, this accomplishment marks a historic milestone for the company and underscores its institutional commitment to ESG excellence.

GRESB is an organization that provides ESG benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world. Each year, GRESB recognizes and celebrates participants from across the world with the expectation that these organizations will help drive ESG improvements across the industry.

Max Estates' ESG disclosures are aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and undergo independent assurance to uphold the highest levels of transparency and credibility.

Established in 2016, Max Estates Limited is a leading Real Estate developer in the NCR region. With the purpose of 'Enhancing Quality of Life through spaces it creates', it has chosen to create premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL).

Max Estates also has a real estate services & management company - Max Asset Services. Max Estates Limited is listed on NSE and BSE.

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

