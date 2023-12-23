SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 23: MaximizeU, a forefront AI-powered technology platform dedicated to optimizing individual and institutional potential for a more balanced, happier, and impactful life, is delighted to announce its expansion to India in collaboration with Softude, a leading digital solutions company. This partnership aims to introduce MaximizeU's state-of-the-art digital platform that seamlessly integrates empathy, human potential and technology to maximize the impact and growth of individuals and organizations throughout India.

MaximizeU is committed to addressing the escalating challenges of mental wellness, physical health, and overall life equilibrium. In a world where depression, anxiety, and stress contribute to over USD 1 trillion in lost productivity annually, MaximizeU offers an innovative approach to assist individuals in regaining control, achieving work-life harmony, and unlocking their full potential.

"We are excited to introduce MaximizeU's groundbreaking solutions to India, a country that places great importance on holistic well-being," stated Laura Celly, CEO of MaximizeU and a US Navy veteran with over two decades of experience in Sales, Education, and Training. "Our AI-powered platform is intricately designed to help individuals overcome challenges and attain their desired life goals. We believe that Softude's proficiency in advanced digital technologies makes them an ideal partner to help us make a positive impact in India."

Softude acknowledges the importance of MaximizeU's initiative in making a positive impact on society. Sunil Rawat, Managing Director at Softude, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "MaximizeU's commitment to enhancing mental wellness and overall life satisfaction aligns seamlessly with our values at Softude. We are proud to support a platform that not only leverages technology but also places emphasis on empathy in transforming lives. The introduction of MaximizeU into India is a significant milestone, and we look forward to contributing to its success."

MaximizeU's comprehensive platform offers personalized solutions for those feeling overwhelmed, stressed, or seeking improvement in various facets of life, including leadership, relationships, and overall well-being. Through a combination of technology and empathetic support, MaximizeU aspires to guide individuals and institutions on a journey toward a more balanced, happier, impactful and significant life. Live, work and lead by maximizing your potential.

MaximizeU, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an award-winning SaaS-based AI-powered tech platform for individuals and institutions to maximize potential and transform to lead a happier, more balanced, fulfilled, and impactful life.

Softude is a leading digital solutions company known for its commitment to excellence and innovative solutions. With a focus on leveraging technology for positive change, Softude brings valuable expertise to various industries.

