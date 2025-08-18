Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has announced modifications to the contract specifications of Nickel futures contracts.

The changes that took effect from today, are designed to enhance market efficiency, improve delivery flexibility, and bring Indian contracts in line with global practices, the commodity exchange said in a statement Monday.

The modifications include changes to the trading unit, expiry date, and delivery arrangements.

The trading unit will be reduced from 1500 kgs to 250 kgs, effective from the September 2025 expiry contract onwards.

The last trading day of the contract will be shifted from the last calendar day of the expiry month to the third Wednesday of the expiry month, or the preceding working day in case of a holiday.

Additionally, there will no longer be designated additional delivery centres at Chennai, NCR, and Kolkata; however, as per SEBI's circular, exchanges may accredit warehouses within a 100 km radius of the existing delivery centre at Thane, Maharashtra.

The revised contract specifications for the Exchange will include a trading unit of 250 kgs, a minimum tick size of Rs 0.10 per kg, daily price limits of 4 per cent, and margins set at a minimum of 10 per cent or SPAN, whichever is higher.

The modified contract specifications and trading parameters will be binding on all members of the Exchange and their constituents.

Praveena Rai, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of MCX, said, "These modifications are part of MCX's ongoing efforts to make Nickel futures contracts more efficient, transparent, and aligned with evolving market needs. By reducing the trading unit, revising expiry schedules, and streamlining delivery processes, we are providing market participants with greater flexibility, improved liquidity, and a product structure that matches global benchmarks." (ANI)

