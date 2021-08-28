New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/The PRTree): The digital transformation in response to the COVID pandemic would potentially bring us back to the 'non-COVID times', rather it would accelerate the world with advancements despite the crisis. Recently MedAchievers developed the remote monitoring wearable strap and in collaboration with Australian JV Digitology Health tech developed Smart ICU hardware and software suite, the digital monitoring solutions to support the critical care in India, Australia and beyond. Although experts have diverse sets of opinions in regard to the third wave, but still they have urged for greater preparation, at the same time the impact of the second wave still continues to be felt.

These systems are significantly going to help in this regard. The very international collaboration focuses on the development and deployment of state-of-the-art remote patients. It is noteworthy to mention that the Government of India has allowed specialised grant funds for the same aiming at patients' welfare at large.

Smart ICU system carries live remote monitoring through cloud which shares live data to centralised hub and the same can be monitored using handheld mobile device from any part of the world, a great tool for continuous monitoring from remote and second expert opinion. The Remote Monitoring wearable Strap gives the live monitoring of 4 parameters, BP, ECG, temperature, Heart rate, SpO2 which are connected through the cloud to a team of critical care experts. To increase access and affordability, the company is rolling out the straps on a subscription basis.

The incredible amount of efforts by the healthcare system is commendable but restricted mobility; home isolation, distancing etc. have caused huge hindrances in their work to a large extent. The acute shortage of ICU beds while maintaining COVID appropriate behaviours unforgettable for many.

Time, when doctors are working out of their capacity advanced systems like The Remote Monitoring wearable Strap, will allow them to evaluate their patients from a long distance and guide them and save their time from rushing. The evaluation provided by The Remote Monitoring wearable Strap would potentially help to provide immediate first aim during golden hour, as doctors evaluating the patients will be provided the needed initial information for the investigation.

The Smart ICU system would be a guiding light for the patients along with doctors. The acute shortage of ICU beds during the second wave was widely disturbing for the entire nation which kept resulting in unprecedented tragedies. As the cloud services availed through The Smart ICU system will guide about the nearest hospital to be treated as per the severity and save the valuable time of the patients.

Dr. Harsha Vardhan, Founder and Group Managing Director of MedAchievers and DigitologyHealthtechsaid, "Under the 'Make in India' initiative, we are investing wholly in an Indian generated solution. Combining the expertise across this country into a single product has enabled us to bring the cost of ICU monitoring to 1/10th of the current cost. Our solution is important in every corner of this earth. Our intention is to secure lives from the moment they enter our healthcare ecosystem. This can only be achieved when you are taking a patient towards healthcare and simultaneously healthcare towards the patient bringing them closer to life saving facilities, making the most of every golden minute. During COVID we realised that remote monitoring can play most important and vital role even in the hospitals while regular procedures and patients were suffering due to rapid spread of infection and there was huge dearth of patient beds and equipment. This solution brings an omni-suitable technology to take of any situation. From the home to the patient transport and in the hospital, we want to make patients secure. We have already invested millions of dollars into this mission and have established a strong pipeline."

Michael Koss, Director Digitology Healthtech from Australia said, the JV shall bring this super affordable product to every corners of Australia as well to insure critical health everywhere as needed.

In the prevailing scenario, there is a huge need to reduce the partial dependency on imports from China. We need to be more focused on "Make in India" and bring in more advancement, especially the field of medical devices and services.

