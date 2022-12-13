New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/SRV): Medhaavi Inc. has announced the launch of 10 new content platforms. The company unveiled 10 new content platforms, namely Medhaavi. in, Healthdothealth.com, Evshost.com, Fashnpolis.com, Financedblog.com, Ministryofglamour.com, TheCryptodose.com, Modgen.net, Wolfofgaming.com & Foodmate. store.

These, respectively, cover information and humor; Health and wellness; Electric vehicle news, trends, and reviews; Beauty and fashion trends, celebrity trends, and lifestyle guides; Personal finance, financial planning, and money management; skin care, jewelry, and beauty; Cryptocurrency, bitcoin, and blockchain; Dating tips, relationship, and intimacy; gaming; food trends, recipes, and cuisines.

Medhaavi Inc. is a modern-day global digital media & tech company. Our vibrant brands simplify, help & inspire everyone. They are the fastest-growing online publishers based in Delaware, USA.

After Medhaavi Digital LLP ( Digital Marketing Agency in India ) success, Medhaavi Inc. comes with more niche platforms to lure large audiences from different continents. Each new property caters to a peculiar and independent domain. These new properties are planned as a stand apart platform in its division and the company has dedicated a singular team to each of these domains.

"We're honored to be recognized as Winner for the "2022 Best of Wilmington Awards" in the category of Media Company. ," said CEO Ishan Mishra. "As rewarding as the path has been to reach this point, we're even more excited about the future of Medhaavi Inc." The company joins an elite group named the Inc. 500. In their early years, Intuit, Inc., American Red Cross, Merrill Lynch, Best Buy, Dyson, Inc.Magazine, and Zipcar all made the list.

Medhaavi Inc has always focused on providing the best, unique and relevant evergreen content to its users. From the framing, formatting, and user-friendly nature of each brand Medhaavi makes, it is always a meticulous effort and a well-thought-out decision to segregate content into varied topics, which would be both inclusive and unique at the same time.

They are also working on diversifying their content distribution platforms Like Inmobi, Bazoom, and Taboola. It is also using Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, and Pinterest as sources of distribution, especially focusing on the target audience(s) and the content they are consuming.

For more details, please visit: (https://Medhaavi.net) (https://Medhaavidigital.com).

