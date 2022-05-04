Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Medimix, the flagship brand from the renowned AVA Group, has announced the launch of its new hair care product, Total Care Shampoo.

Enriched with natural ingredients, Medimix Total Care Shampoo is suitable for all hair types.

Medimix Total Care Shampoo is a thoughtful combination of nine natural herbs and other essential ingredients which include Neem, Rosemary oil, Liquorice, Tea tree oil, Datura, Wild ginger, Wheat protein, Bakuchi and Apple cider vinegar. This blend of natural ingredients in a unique formulation helps in minimizing hair fall, controlling dandruff and also helps in conditioning the hair.

While Neem, Rosemary oil and Liquorice are known to strengthen hair and reduce hair fall, Tea tree oil, Datura and Wild ginger contain properties that help in fighting dandruff. This triple-action shampoo also contains Wheat protein, Bakuchi and Apple cider vinegar that conditions the hair, giving it a long-lasting freshness.

Speaking on the launch of this new haircare product, Lanchana Vivek, Director, AVA Cholayil Health Care Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to launch Medimix Total Care Shampoo in South India. This product is the result of our understanding of the needs of our consumers for a product that not only fights hair fall and dandruff but also has conditioning benefits. We are confident that the ever-evolving consumers will benefit from this high-performance product that packs three benefits into one product."

Commenting on the launch, Pratheeksha Anoop, Director, AVA Cholayil Health Care Pvt. Ltd. said, "This Southern foray of Medimix Total Care Shampoo comes at a time where there is an increased trust and confidence in natural ingredients amongst consumers. Strongly rooted in Ayurveda, Medimix Total Care Shampoo uses the goodness of nine natural ingredients and is safe for all hair types."

Medimix Total Care Shampoo will be available in elegantly packaged 80ml and 160ml bottles and are priced at Rs. 65 and Rs. 125 respectively. The product will be available at all retail outlets across South India and e-commerce platforms.

Launched in the year 1969, Medimix is the flagship brand of AVA Group. Medimix is available in a wide variety of skin care products ranging from soaps to hand washes. Medimix has been listed as one of the most trusted brands in India, owing to the finesse and quality maintained by the company in their products. With a vast experience of over 50 years in the field of traditional Ayurvedic science, Medimix brings the goodness of 18 natural herbs, thus providing its users with a healthy and glowing skin.

Various products hailing from the Medimix brand include Medimix Classic Soap, Medimix Sandal Soap, Medimix Clear Glycerine-Deep Hydration Soap, Medimix Clear Glycerine-Oil Balance Soap, Medimix Clear Glycerine-Natural Toning Soap and Medimix Transparent Soap. Each of these products are made exclusively for different skin types. Medimix also manufactures hand hygiene products which include Medimix Herbal Hand wash, Medimix Sandal Hand wash and Medimix Hand Sanitizer, each having the combined goodness of various Ayurvedic elements.

AVA Group of companies are manufacturers and marketers for the brand "Medimix", World largest selling Ayurvedic Soap in the World for the south Indian states of Tamilnadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Kerala. The group under the leadership of Dr A.V. Anoop (Managing Director) has also ventured into various other verticals which includes the brands, "Melam - Spices & Condiments", "Kaytra - Hair Care", "Divine-Personal Care", "Sanjeevanam - Ayurveda" and "AVA Productions - Movies, Short films". Melam is a venture that was taken midway by AVA Group.

Melam strives to provide its customers with new food experiences that amalgamate together with quality and hygiene. Kaytra presents a traditional and healthy solution to common hair problems. Kaytra products have been made with a combination of traditional herbs and flowers which are known to hold the key to a healthy scalp. Sanjeevanam is a natural healthcare center where every individual can experience a natural way of living and thus identify the need of a joyous existence.

Apart from Sanjeevanam Centre at Mogapair Chennai, a premium Ayurvedic Hospital, Cochin, Kerala is fully functional with NABH accreditation. It is the first Ayurveda hospital to receive the prestigious Diamond class certification from the Ministry of Tourism, Govt of Kerala. With a truly bespoke approach, upon arrival every guest will experience a consultation with Sanjeevanam's impressive and experienced faculty of senior doctors. Divine is another skin care range born from the house of AVA. The other business vertical of the group is "AVA Productions", which encompass film production with more than 25 projects which includes movie, short film & documentaries.

