Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), the global infrastructure giant, organised flag-off ceremony for the inaugural dispatch of pressure vessel to Mongol Refinery, Mongolia. The event was held on 21st November 2024 at MEIL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.

Dr Altantsetseg Dashdavaa, CEO, Mongol Refinery, graced the event along with Mongolia Refinery officials and also Vikalp Paliwal, General Manager, EIL and other officials.

This inaugural dispatch denotes the commencement of a crucial phase in the project and symbolises the collaborative effort between the governments of India and Mongolia, reflecting the strength of their bilateral relations. The Government of India supports the project. This government-to-government initiative underscores the shared commitment to fostering economic development and advancing energy security in Mongolia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mongol Refinery CEO, Altantsetseg, said, "The governments of India and Mongolia are working together to strengthen bilateral relations. I am extremely pleased with the tremendous work accomplished by Megha Engineering Company. Participating in the flag-off ceremony for the inaugural dispatch of pressure vessel to Mongol Refinery is an honour. This refinery is Mongolia's first-ever oil refinery. MEIL is executing three of the four packages of the Mongol Refinery project, showcasing the company's deep expertise, dedication, and use of advanced technologies. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, Engineers India Limited (EIL) officials, and MEIL for their efforts in bringing this landmark project to fruition for Mongolia."

MEIL Director P. Doraiah stated on this occasion, "We are delighted to commence the first dispatch of Refinery equipment to Mongolia. Our dedicated workforce is executing this critical refinery project with exceptional skill and commitment, overcoming challenges at Mongolia."

About MEIL:

MEIL, is a major a Global Conglomerate company headquartered in Hyderabad, India established in 1989. The company operates through its major business lines such as Water Management, Engineering, Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation, Hydrocarbons, Power, City gas distribution, Electric Mobility, Media, and Green Energy, etc., and now entering into Storage Solutions. MEIL is committed to deliver high quality projects ahead of the schedule by constantly evolving industry-leading technology, expertise, experience and employing innovative and impeachable process technology, technologies and management effectiveness.

