Sean 'Diddy' Combs can’t seem to escape the headlines, and this time, it’s for all the wrong reasons. A new lawsuit filed in Manhattan accuses the music mogul of drugging and raping a man at a Miami house party. The victim, known only as ‘John Doe,’ claims that he slipped something at the event, causing him to lose consciousness. When he woke up, he was overwhelmed by pain and realised the unthinkable had happened. He was drugged and raped at a Miami party, according to The New York Post report. The incident occurred in front of a group of people in a bedroom. The victim said, he woke up and found Sean 'Diddy' combs standing naked in front of him. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Case: Puff Daddy’s Lawyers Accuse Feds of ‘Outrageous’ Conduct, Claim Jail Raid Seized Key Documents To Delay Trial.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape: Victim Claims Puff Daddy Talked ‘Dirty’ and Wore ‘Disturbing Smile’ at Miami Party

He further alleged that throughout the incident, Combs was speaking “dirty” to him and wearing a “disturbing smile.” Due to the effects of the drugs, the victim was unable to resist or fight back and eventually passed out again. The lawsuit, according to The New York Post, alleged, “Plaintiff heard Combs ‘talk dirty' to him and the others in the bedroom and Plaintiff recalls Combs telling him ‘[t]his is what you want,' all while wearing a disturbing smile. The drugs prevented Plaintiff from fighting back or otherwise resisting Combs' assault. Plaintiff eventually slipped back into unconsciousness.” The man also said to the court that, he was left alone and left the room the next morning, where a member of combs' security handed him his clothes and asked him to leave.

Well, Combs' legal time has denied all the allegations, and called the lawsuit 'shameless publicity stunts'. According to reports, the legal representative told The New York Post, “Mr Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” and assured that the truth will be revealed soon. New Allegations Against Diddy: Rapper Accused of Violating Jail Rules and Attempting To ‘Corruptly Influence’ Potential Jurors in Ongoing Sex Trafficking Case.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex-Related Controversies

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 55, is currently behind bars facing several serious federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. In March, federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, where they found hundreds of explicit videos, sex paraphernalia, and baby oil. These charges add to the growing list of legal troubles surrounding the music mogul.

