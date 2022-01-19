Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Meraki Products and Services Pvt. Ltd. is a Food & Beverage firm that provides a wide range of top-notch coffees including zero caffeine coffees for coffee connoisseurs and health-conscious individuals.

In addition, the company offers a premium range of the finest Teas, Tisane and herbal value-added supplements under the brand name Wellness Brews. Inspired by Nature and driven by the passion to serve mankind with a cup of goodness, Meraki Products and Services strives for excellence.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Adds Vintage Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon To His Impressive Car Collection, Buys Vehicle in Online Auction; See Pics.

With a vision to enrich peoples' lives by adding value to their well-being, the company offers teas and coffees enriched with selected herbs.

Alok Saxena, Founder & CEO of Meraki Products and Services Pvt. Ltd believes that health is the greatest possession and one must take utmost care of body, mind & soul for a healthy & serene life." With over 21 years of corporate experience, Ex Siemens (11 years) as a consultant and Ex- Coca-Cola (10 years), Alok Saxena wanted to pursue the passion of creating brands to add value to peoples' lives and wellbeing. He says, "Meraki is a Greek word that means something you put your passion and soul into. I named the company Meraki Products and Services so that the name continues to help me to remember my vision."

Also Read | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Meraki Zero Caffeine, Meraki Specialty Coffees, and Meraki Blended coffees are the premium products offered by the company. Meraki Zero Caffeine is one of the most incredible caffeine alternatives made of Chicory root that has properties to help regulate blood sugar. It is enriched with Ashwagandha and Brahmi to help people cope up with anxiety and stress. Meraki Specialty Coffees (Brilliance and Elite) are chosen from the finest plantations of Arabica from the Coorg region. The team also provides custom roasting and a personalized coffee experience for all the consumers. Vivid and Signature are blends of pure coffee of the highest grade Arabica and Robusta are exclusively meant for milk-based coffee lovers.

Meraki Products and Services Pvt. Ltd. is planning to expand its services to the US and Canada by March, and to EMEA and APAC countries by August this year. Besides, the team is also working to develop a range of herbal extracts, supplements and nutraceuticals for specific health benefits. With a vision to spread the goodness of teas and coffee across the world, Meraki Products and Services Pvt. Ltd. has embarked on its journey. Click https://meraki-life.in/ to know more.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)