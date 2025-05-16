Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO with The President of Tanzania together with The First Ladies of Africa and Asia

BusinessWire India

Lusaka [Zambia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks 'World Hypertension Day 2025' in partnership with Africa's First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia through their "Nationwide Diabetes & Hypertension Blue Points Program", by reinforcing its commitment to improving cardiovascular and diabetes care across Africa, and beyond.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation stated, "At Merck Foundation we observe "World Hypertension Day" by expanding access to quality and equitable care in Hypertension, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Cardiovascular preventive care, which are all co-related, by providing scholarships for young doctors from across Africa and beyond.

Together with our Ambassadors, The First Ladies of Africa, and partners like Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, we have till today provided more than 860 scholarships for young doctors from 52 countries, of One-Year Online PG Diplomas and Two-Year Online Master's Degrees in Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Cardiology, and Obesity & Weight Management, as well as One-Year Clinical Cardiovascular Care and Clinical Diabetes Onsite Fellowship Programs in India, a special 3-month Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish languages. What is special about these scholarships is that they have been provided not only to doctors from capital cities, but also to those from across the country -- ensuring wider geographic coverage of healthcare capacity. We remain committed to continuing our efforts to improve healthcare capacity and access to hypertension and diabetes care."

Also Read | Is Arshad Nadeem Playing in Doha Diamond League 2025? Check Details of Pakistan's Olympic Gold-Medallist's Participation in Men’s Javelin Throw Event.

Merck Foundation has in total provided more than 2270 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Dr. Dzifa Ahadzi, Merck Foundation alumnus from Ghana shares, "I have completed my Postgraduate Diploma in Cardiology and currently pursuing MSc in Cardiology. Being a practicing cardiologist, this program has provided me with the opportunity to consolidate my knowledge and apply current advances in cardiovascular care to my clinical practice. Since completing the PG Diploma in Cardiology, I have been involved in establishing a Heart Failure clinic in my hospital that caters to the needs of a diverse population of Heart Failure patients including women with Postpartum cardiomyopathy and Cardio-oncology patients.I am extremely grateful to Merck Foundation for the support and exposure it has provided me. It has inspired me and helped me to improve cardiovascular care amongst the population that I serve."

Merck Foundation scholarships are of great value, given that as per WHO data, the African region has the highest prevalence of hypertension, with approximately 27% of adults affected.

Therefore, Merck Foundation has launched several community awareness programs to emphasize on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about diabetes and hypertension prevention, early detection and management.

Merck Foundation, together with The First Ladies of Africa, has launched a storybook and its adapted animation Film "Mark's Pressure".

"I believe early education is key to building a healthier community. Through our storybook and animation film "Mark's Pressure", we aim to instill healthy habits in children and youth -- like reducing salt and sugar, eating well, exercising, and avoiding smoking. I believe that this is the only way to prevent and manage hypertension and diabetes, which are major risk factors for many serious complications and illnesses."

Watch the "Mark's Pressure" Animation Film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJylVgGbvtA

Moreover, Merck Foundation's pan African TV program "Our Africa" conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation has episodes dedicated to raising awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle.

Watch the Episodes here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNkshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz1S1Dlugkc

"Our Africa" TV Program has been broadcasted on National and Prime TV stations of many African countries like Burundi, Botswana, Ghana, The Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zambia and is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

Additionally, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, also launches annually, their Awards for best Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. 1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:submit@merck-foundation.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook: Merck FoundationX: @MerckFoundationYouTube: MerckFoundationInstagram: Merck FoundationThreads: Merck FoundationFlickr: Merck FoundationWebsite: https://merck-foundation.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)