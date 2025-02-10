ATK

Vapi (Gujarat) [India], February 10: The Robotic Innovation Summit (RIS), hosted at Meril Academy in Vapi, Gujarat brought together some of the world's most renowned national and international surgeons for a day of collaboration, innovation, and discovery in the field of robotic-assisted surgery. The event spotlighted Misso, Meril's groundbreaking AI-powered joint replacement robotic system, and showcased its growing impact on surgical precision and patient outcomes across India.

Revolutionizing Joint Replacement Surgery with Misso:

At the core of the summit was Misso, launched in June 2024 and already making waves with over 50 installations across India in a short span of time. Misso's advanced AI-based capabilities, including real-time analytics and precision alignment, were demonstrated to attendees, offering unparalleled insight into how the technology is transforming the landscape of joint replacement surgery.

In addition to Misso, the summit highlighted Meril's robust R&D projects, including advancements in Uni-Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Trauma, and Spine Surgery. These efforts reflect Meril's commitment to continuous innovation and its focus on expanding the scope of robotic solutions for the most challenging surgical needs.

A Global Convergence of Expertise

The summit featured thought leaders and pioneers in robotic surgery, who shared their experiences and perspectives:

Dr Shekhar Srivastav, HOD and senior consultant, Sant Parmanand Hospital "I recently used Misso for total knee replacement on a 58-year-old patient. The system's precision significantly minimized tissue damage, leading to a faster recovery. Misso's advanced capabilities are redefining surgical outcomes and setting new standards in joint replacement procedures. It is scalable and accessible"

Investing in the Future

Meril's journey in healthcare is backed by a state-of-the-art with overall 4 million square-foot facility. Meril hosts manufacturing for Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Robotics, Diagnostics, Cardiac surgery, Endosurgery, Peripheral Intervention, ENT, research & development, and training. This infrastructure reinforces Meril's commitment to advancing med-tech innovation with a focus on improving patient care through technology and education.

Bridging the Healthcare Gap Across IndiaMeril has consistently worked to ensure that advanced surgical technologies like Misso are not confined to metropolitan cities but reach patients across the length and breadth of the country. The company's efforts include partnerships with hospitals, surgeon training programs, and initiatives aimed at making robotic surgery more accessible.

"Meril has always strived to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Misso represents not just a technological breakthrough but also our commitment to transforming surgical care in India. The Robotic Innovation Summit is a reflection of our vision to create a collaborative, future-ready ecosystem that benefits both surgeons and patients," said Manish Deshmukh, Chief Marketing Officer of Meril.

About Meril Life Sciences:

Meril is a leading global medical device manufacturing company based in India that has been pivotal in establishing India as a leader in the global medical devices industry. The company's strong focus on research and development (R&D) and commitment to quality have allowed it to offer cutting-edge medtech solutions in more than 150 countries. Additionally, Meril has a large presence in India with wholly owned subsidiaries in the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, South America, Australia & Asia.

With its strong commitment to innovation and quality, Meril has transformed healthcare in India and created significant footprints across the globe. Through global partnerships and the use of advanced technology, the company prioritizes quality and adherence to international standards, fostering a thriving R&D environment. Meril's efforts have effectively established India as a center for medical device innovation and production.

