New Delhi, February 10: Google Photos has a new feature that will help you to spot images that have been edited by AI. The tech giant is now using SynthID, a technology that adds an invisible watermark to AI-generated images.

The watermark will help people to identify AI-generated content. SynthID will allow Google to embed digital watermarks in AI-generated images and also in AI-generated audio, text, and video. Google has been using SynthID to label images created by its image-generation model Imagen. Now, the company is extending the use of SynthID to Google Photos. iPhone SE 4 Launch Might Be on February 11; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

On February 6, Google announced that its Photos app will start using SynthID to label images that have been modified with generative AI through the Reimagine feature in Magic Editor. In certain situations, edits made with the Reimagine feature might be too small for SynthID to identify and label.

For example, if you only change the colour of a small flower in the background of a picture, it may not be detected. However, you can use the "About this image" option, which will indicate whether a SynthID watermark is present and provide details about the image's metadata. You can use the Magic Editor on your Pixel device to transform your photos. The tool will allow you to move, rearrange, or remove elements from your images, as well as apply various effects or filters. Apple Reaches All-Time High iPhone Export at INR 1 Lakh Crore in 10 Months of FY25 Driven by PLI Scheme.

What Is SynthID and How Does It Work?

SynthID is a tool that watermarks and identifies content created by AI by embedding digital watermarks into AI-generated images, audio, text, or video. It uses various deep learning models and algorithms to watermark and recognise this type of content. SynthID can scan images, audio, text, or video for digital watermarks, which will help users to determine whether the content, or parts of it, were produced using Google's AI tools.

