New Delhi [India], February 21: Merino Industries Ltd., a leader in surface solutions, proudly presents FABWood, a revolutionary product set to shape the future of the furniture and woodworking industry. FABWood stands out as a game-changer, seamlessly blending innovation and sustainability.

The future of chipboard hinges on durability, and FABWood rises to the occasion with state-of-the-art technology and superior elements. High-quality resins and advanced glue dosage systems ensure uniformity and robustness. With exceptional screw holding capacity, FABWood promises furniture with enduring strength, revolutionising the very concept of longevity in furniture.

Taking a significant step towards health-conscious furniture, FABWood boasts E1 grade certification, ensuring minimal formaldehyde content. This cutting-edge chipboard reduces formaldehyde levels significantly as compared to traditional particle boards. The result is not just aesthetically pleasing furniture but also a healthier indoor environment. Merino's marquee technology guarantees breathable air, aligning with the company's commitment to well-being.

In a strategic move towards a greener future, Merino has introduced FABWood with sustainability at its core. Through focused agroforestry practice -- FABWood's raw material sourcing comes across as a responsible endeavour. With a pledge to plant one crore saplings every year, Merino's FABWood is setting the bar high for green manufacturing in the furniture industry. Derived entirely from natural wood, FABWood chipboards embody sustainability at their core, offering full recyclability and the potential to serve as an energy source post-usage. Furthermore, Merino's manufacturing facility employs cutting-edge waste-to-energy technology, effectively reducing reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining rigorous emission control standards.

"With FABWood, we usher in a new era of sustainable luxury in furniture. This isn't just about creating chipboards but about crafting a legacy of innovation, durability, and environmental responsibility, in a range that we consider as the future of furniture. Our emphasis upon excellence in every facet, from design to functionality, is embodied in FABWood, setting a new standard for the industry. This launch reaffirms our leadership in pushing boundaries and shaping a tomorrow where quality and sustainability coexist seamlessly.", said Manoj Lohia, Director of Sales & Marketing, Merino Industries Ltd.

Merino Industries Ltd. sets the industry on a path towards a greener, healthier, and more durable future, with FABWood leading the way as silent pioneers shaping the essence of furniture for generations to come.

