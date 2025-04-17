VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17: MetaApplyIE, a leading study abroad EdTech organisation, is into career counselling to guide students through the complexities of career choices and academic pathways. This initiative underscores MetaApplyIE's commitment to providing personalised support to students at every stage of their educational journey.

Also Read | Germans Know Next to Nothing About Their Chancellor’s Health.

Personalised Career Guidance

MetaApplyIE Career Counselling services are designed to assist students in identifying career paths that align with their interests, strengths, and aspirations. The process begins with a comprehensive psychometric assessment, followed by one-on-one personalised guidance from experienced career counsellors. This tailored approach ensures that each student receives expert advice suited to their unique profile.

Also Read | Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Psychometric Assessment Details

As a cornerstone of our career counselling process, the psychometric assessment evaluates a student's personality traits, aptitudes, and interests. This scientifically validated tool provides insights into the following:

* Personality Traits: Understanding behavioural tendencies and interpersonal dynamics. * Aptitudes: Assessing cognitive abilities and learning styles. * Interests: Identifying fields and activities that align with personal passions.

The assessment comprises multiple-choice questions with time constraints, varying in difficulty based on the student's educational level. Practising similar tests can help reduce anxiety and improve performance.

Comprehensive Support at Every Stage

Understanding the diverse needs of students, MetaApplyIE offers a range of services, including:

* Career Road Mapping: Assisting students in planning their academic and professional trajectories.* Skill Development: Providing resources to enhance essential skills for future success.* Confidence Building: Offering mentorship to boost self-assurance in decision-making.

These services cater to students across various educational stages, from Grades 8-9 to Grade 12 and beyond.

Sunithi, Academic Head, MetaApplyIE, highlighted the comprehensive approach of the program, "We adopt a holistic approach to career counselling that goes beyond just academic guidance. By addressing academic planning, skill development, and personal growth, we ensure that students are not only prepared for the challenges of their educational journey but also equipped with the tools needed to excel in their future careers. The psychometric assessment plays a pivotal role in this process, serving as the foundation for personalised guidance."

Jasmeet Singh, Sales Head, MetaApplyIE added, "Our mission is to make these transformative career counselling services accessible to all students, regardless of their background. By expanding our reach across the country, we aim to empower students to make informed, confident decisions about their futures. We believe every student deserves the opportunity to discover their true potential with the right guidance."

Proven Impact

Since its inception, MetaApplyIE has made significant strides in the education sector:

* 20,000+ students counselled* 12,000+ psychometric tests completed* 200+ experienced career counsellors* 7+ Experience Centres across India

Contact Information

For more information about MetaApply's Career Counselling services, visit https://metaapplycareercounselling.io/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)