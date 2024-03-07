BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 7: MG Motor India today announced the strengthening of its EV portfolio to make MG EVs more accessible with Wow value proposition. The carmaker introduces 'Excite Pro' - a new variant of its flagship EV - MG ZS with Dual Pane Panoramic Sky Roof at an attractive price of INR 19.98 Lakh. MG Motor India also launches MG Comet with a fast charging* option in two new variants - Excite and Exclusive. The range of Smart EV - MG Comet starts at INR 6.98 Lakh.

The futuristically designed MG ZS EV offers a good on-road appearance, driving convenience, spacious and luxurious plush interiors. It is available in Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Essence, at a wow starting price of INR 18.98 Lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive value proposition for EV enthusiasts. India's first Electric SUV offers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75+ connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh Prismatic cell IP69K Rated, ASIL-D & UL2580 battery, with 461 km** certified range in a single charge, making it a cost-effective mobility solution. The ZS EV offers first-in-segment digital key locking, and unlocking which allows the customer to start and drive the car without the physical key. It also comes with ADAS Level 2* to enhance the driving experience and safety of the passengers. The newly introduced MG Comet variants Excite FC and Exclusive FC will come with fast charging options at an attractive price of INR 8.23 Lakh and INR 9.13 Lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The variants offer a host of safety and advanced features such as an Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Disc Brake, Hill-Hold Control, power foldable ORVM, turn indicator integrated DRL, Creep mode and body-colored ORVM along with AC Fast Charging options.

"MG is committed to continuously innovating and offering exciting products to customers at attractive value propositions. After taking customer feedback, using market insights and industry analysis, we have introduced the new variants of our EVs- MG ZS and Comet. Along with our products, we significantly emphasize on building EV awareness and establishing a robust EV ecosystem to make EV usage more convenient and accessible," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Based on the versatile GSEV (Global Smart Electric Vehicle) platform, the Comet EV provides an exhilarating driving experience tailored to the needs of urban Indian consumers. This Smart EV boasts a sleek and roomy design with natural agility that enables seamless and stress-free urban commuting.

Comet EV's practical and smart design (Big Inside and Compact Outside), it is easy to drive, manoeuvre, and park in congested areas, making it a perfect city car. It comes loaded with iSMART infotainment, offering 55+ connected features, including remote vehicle functions like AC start, lock, unlock, and status check, as well as live location sharing and tracking. It also offers more than 100 voice commands to control the EV, including 35+ Hinglish Commands.

As an early mover in the EV space, MG Motor India has focused on developing its range of products and ecosystem. Educating the masses about the advantages and technological breakthroughs of EVs is paramount. MG Motor India has made substantial investments in charging infrastructure, addressing an essential aspect of EV adoption, and has installed more than 15,000 charging touchpoints, including public and home chargers nationwide.

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest MG Motor India dealership or https://www.mgmotor.co.in/ to avail of these prices and experience the future of mobility with MG.

* Terms and Conditions apply. Select Variants only.**Actual performance figures may differ in conditions other than test conditions.

