VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: MH99 Burgers, a rising star in India's quick-service restaurant (QSR) landscape, is transforming the fast-food experience with its vibrant fusion of global Flavors, strong family values, and an innovative, franchise model.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Bharani Shankar EVICTED in Shocking Twist; Meet the Top 5 Contestants Battling It Out in Nagarjuna Akkineni-Hosted Show's Finale.

Launched in Mumbai's bustling streets, MH99 Burgers was born out of a simple craving for quality burgers and a bigger vision to create a space that offers more than just food.What started in Maharashtra -- where the 'MH' was first born has now grown into a brand that stands for Made with Heart, symbolizing our passion to serve great Indian burgers across every city in India. With a menu that blends comfort, creativity, and culinary flair, MH99 is fast becoming a favourite among individuals, families, and foodies alike.

"At MH99 Burgers, we're all about bold Flavors, good vibes, and unbeatable value. Born in the heart of Mumbai, our mission is simple -- to serve mouthwatering burgers made with the finest ingredients, grilled to perfection. From our signature sauces to our freshly baked buns, every detail is crafted with care. Whether you're catching up with friends or grabbing a quick bite, MH99 offers a casual, welcoming space where great food and great moments come together."

Also Read | OPPO Reno 15c Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New OPPO Smartphone Launched in China.

Menu Highlights

MH99 Burgers offers a wide variety of crowd-pleasing dishes that blend international appeal with local preferences, including:

* Signature Burgers: Featuring juicy patties, fresh toppings, and house-made sauces. Available in Classic, Supreme, and Premium categories.* Wraps and Street-Style Delights: Inspired by Indian and Asian street food, including momos, noodles, and fried rice.* Assorted Pizzas: Crispy and cheesy options combining comfort food with creative toppings.* Sides and Snacks: From golden fries to crunchy add-ons, ideal to complete any meal.* Shakes and Mocktails: Thick, indulgent milkshakes and refreshing beverages to pair with every dish.

Key Differentiators

What truly sets MH99 Burgers apart is its unique franchise approach and strong operational model:

* Franchisees retain 100 percent of their profits with no hidden charges or revenue sharing.* High Profit Margins: Average gross profit margin stands at 70 percent* Low Investment and Fast Setup: Designed to be affordable and quick to launch, ideal for new and experienced entrepreneurs.* Lifetime Staff Training: End-to-end training and operational support to ensure smooth functioning from day one.* Full Marketing and Launch Assistance: Fast-turnaround branding, advertising, and customer engagement strategies provided.* Tech-Enabled Operations: Digital systems ensure order accuracy, consistency, and enhanced customer experience.* Transparent and Honest Business Practices: Built on family values, trust, and long-term franchise success.

MH99 Burgers is currently available for delivery through Swiggy and Zomato, ensuring that their delicious menu is just a few clicks away for customers across Mumbai. After well established in Mumbai, MH99Burgers doing expansion in cities like Pune, Nashik, Bangalore, Hyderabad & other part of India. Whether dining in or ordering from home, MH99 offers the perfect blend of flavor, convenience, and value.

As India's fast-food industry continues to grow, MH99 Burgers is inviting passionate entrepreneurs to become a part of its success story. With a future-ready model and a customer-first philosophy, the brand is poised to expand rapidly and leave a lasting impression in every market it enters.For franchise opportunities or to explore the full menu, visit: www.mh99burgers.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)