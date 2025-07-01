Milind Soman celebrates the spirit of endurance and everyday fitness at the Goa finish line of The Fit Indian Run 2025

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 1: Supermodel, fitness icon, and endurance athlete Milind Soman has successfully concluded the 5th edition of The Fit Indian Run, a grueling 558-kilometer journey from Shivaji Park, Mumbai to Goa, blending 90 kilometers of cycling and 21 kilometers of running each day--the equivalent of a Half Ironman--over five consecutive days.

The run, which commenced on June 26, 2025, traversed the scenic yet physically demanding terrain of the Konkan coast, passing through Pen, Kolad, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, and Kankavli, before culminating today in Goa. Along the way, Milind championed a powerful message of fitness, mental strength, and unity, inspiring thousands to embrace the philosophy of everyday wellness and consistent discipline.

Speaking on the completion, Milind Soman said, "The Fit Indian Run is a Half Ironman distance every day--around 100 kilometers of cycling and 21 kilometers of running--and yet it's not just about the physical challenge. It's about staying connected to the purpose: inspiring people to embrace a healthier mindset, build mental resilience, and move together toward unity. Whether I'm cycling through the hills or running barefoot along the Konkan coast, it's the simplicity, the people, and the shared energy that keep me going."

This year's edition was presented by BetterAlt, powered by The Health Factory, with Plum as the official skincare partner and Fitelo as the fitness partner. Their collaboration underscored the growing need for holistic wellness--a combination of movement, nutrition, and mindfulness.

Akash Dhoot, Co-founder, BetterAlt, said, "Partnering with Milind on The Fit Indian Run is a natural fit. His discipline, endurance, and commitment to wellness mirror everything we stand for at BetterAlt. Watching him fuel his journey with our Shilajit Energy Sticks every day is a testament to the product's potential to support peak performance and sustained energy."

Now in its 5th year, The Fit Indian Run has evolved from a solo journey to a movement that encourages Indians of all ages to prioritize fitness not as a goal, but as a lifestyle.

