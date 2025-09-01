VMPL

Plano (Texas) [US], September 1: Salesforce MVP Hall of Fame and tech entrepreneur will guide mindZvue's evolution into a Salesforce and AI powered enterprise technology leader. mindZvue, a Salesforce Summit Partner has appointed Vinay Chaturvedi as Chief Executive Officer, underscoring the convergence of artificial intelligence and Salesforce. His appointment signals the company's intent to evolve beyond its role as a Salesforce Summit Partner into a global innovation leader, blending AI, automation, and Salesforce expertise into what it calls Innovation-as-a-Service.

Entrepreneur. Leader. Trailblazer.

Vinay Chaturvedi's appointment signifies clear intent. A Salesforce MVP Hall of Fame member, recognized among the world's most influential experts for sustained excellence and leadership in the Salesforce ecosystem, he has shaped how enterprises adopt and scale Salesforce through more than 350 global transformation projects.

He co-founded and scaled a Salesforce consulting firm into a global player before its acquisition, then led the acquiring company's Salesforce business unit, expanding practices worldwide and delivering large-scale transformation programs.

Beyond corporate leadership, Vinay is known for his community impact as founder of India Dreamin', the world's largest community-led Salesforce event, and as a founding leader of the Trailblazer Community Group in Noida. Combining entrepreneurial grit, execution excellence, and ecosystem credibility, he is poised to lead mindZvue into its next stage of growth.

From Bold Idea to Summit Partner

Founded in 2016 by Akash Bhandari and Swayam Chouksey in Plano, Texas, mindZvue began with a vision to blend Salesforce expertise with a people-first culture. That vision has since grown into a global digital transformation journey, establishing mindZvue as a trusted Salesforce Summit Partner.

Today, mindZvue operates across the U.S. and India, with delivery centers in Dallas, New York, Nagpur, and Pune serving clients worldwide. Akash, President and Chief Growth Officer, drives expansion, while Swayam, Chief Technology Officer, leads technical strategy for complex Salesforce implementations. Together, they have built mindZvue into a transformation partner for enterprises scaling on Salesforce.

Advancing AI & Digital Labor with Agentic Innovation

mindZvue helps enterprises move beyond automation with Salesforce Agentic AI and digital labor, enabling autonomous agents that deliver measurable impact. Its governance-first approach, powered by accelerators and blueprints, ensures AI adoption that improves productivity, reduces costs, and builds trust. Alongside AI, mindZvue brings deep multi-cloud Salesforce expertise--across Sales, Service, Marketing, Experience, Platform, Revenue Cloud and beyond--positioning the company as a partner for digital transformation at scale.

Vinay Chaturvedi Commented :

"Marc Benioff ,CEO Salesforce recently said, 'The potential market of AI agents is not in the billions of dollars, but the trillions.' At mindZvue, our mission is to make Salesforce and AI tangible, trustworthy, and transformative through platforms like Agentforce--and to help enterprises convert that multitrillion-dollar opportunity into measurable business impact."

"Vinay's strategic vision and leadership will propel mindZvue into its next phase of innovation and market impact," added Akash Bhandari, President and Chief Growth Officer.

A Culture that Fuels Innovation

Recognized with three consecutive Great Place to Work® certifications, mindZvue fosters a culture of trust, collaboration, and curiosity. This foundation enables the company to attract top talent and consistently deliver transformative results for clients.

