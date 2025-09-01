Thane, September 1: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 23-year-old woman allegedly ended her life during a video call with her boyfriend in Thane. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, August 28, in Thane's Titwala area. After the incident, the police detained the deceased woman's boyfriend after her family accused him of harassment and blackmail.

Police officials said that the deceased woman's family alleged that the accused had cheated many girls, reports PTI. "We have detained the woman's boyfriend and are conducting an inquiry," an official from the Titwala police station said. During the investigation, cops found that the accused and the victim met on Instagram, became friends over time and got into a relationship. Thane Shocker: Severed Head of Woman With Nose and Ear Jewellery Found in Drain Near Slaughterhouse in Bhiwandi, Probe Underway.

"The boyfriend had taken her jewellery under various pretexts. When she asked him to return the ornaments, he began to blackmail her with threats of making her private videos public," the official said, citing the deceased woman's family's version. The official further said that the woman died by suicide at her home as she was unable to bear the harassment.

The deceased's family told cops that when they checked her phone, they found that she was on a video call with her boyfriend when she ended her life. It is also learnt that the deceased woman was cremated without an autopsy. So far, no FIR has been registered in connection with the case. Bhiwandi Shocker: Man Injured After Iron Rod From Under-Construction Metro Line 5 Falls on Autorickshaw in Thane (Watch Videos).

In a separate incident, four people were injured after a lift collapsed from the sixth floor of a building in the Thane district. The unfortunate incident took place at the eight-storey building located at Ghandari locality in Kalyan town late Sunday night.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

