New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/SRV): With a vision to promote growth and development in India, MSME Business Forum as industry partner recently celebrated the auspicious ground breaking ceremony for ESR's 1st Urban Distribution Centre in New Delhi.

The occasion was graced by Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (MOS) who launched the ESR Group's (Singapore) first in-city distribution site (under FDI) and chose Arwade Infrastructure Limited (an MSME ) as the project and construction partner. This project will amplify in-city distribution in Delhi to support quick commerce activities in densely populated catchment areas of Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, and Model Town.

Also Read | The Bane of Every Batsman That Stood Up to Him – Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stands Tall as the … – Latest Tweet by Asian Cricket Council.

Extending his support Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said, "As we celebrate 75 Years of India's Independence, this is a great occasion where we mark another milestone and move a step ahead in our long-term vision for MSMEs in India. Aligned with the Government of India's vision for growth and development, the new in-city distribution centre will act as a growth catalyst for the Indian economy. I am delighted to be a part of the great initiative and extend my full support to the project."

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma further added, "To ensure constant growth in the country, we must ensure holistic development across upcoming and promising Tier II and Tier III cities in India such as Bundelkhand, Chittrakut and Kanpur. India has immense untapped potential and we have to work collaboratively to achieve the goal of development, growth, and employment."

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Youth Kills Self Over Online Gambling Debts, Asks Father to Return Money to Lenders in Suicide Note.

At the project's ground-breaking ceremony, Nitin Arwade, Managing Director, Arwade Infrastructure Ltd, said, "We are honoured to be partners to ESR for their first Urban Distribution Centre in India. ESR successfully developed multi-storey logistics facilities and distribution centres in the Asia Pacific region. We wish to implement their international learnings in the Indian market. Adoption of quick commerce significantly increased during the pandemic, and there is an immediate need for compliant infrastructure to support this demand. Our proficient and dedicated team will bring forth best-in-class development expertise. We believe the backbone of our economic growth is quality infrastructure, and we are proud to be a part of India's growth story."

At the occasion, Abhijit Malkani, CEO, of ESR India, stated, "We are thrilled to launch our first in-city distribution site in Delhi to support the growing need for Grade A infrastructure in urban areas. India's digital economy has fuelled the rapid growth of quick commerce. However, the availability of compliant facilities within cities remains a challenge. We want to address this gap in the market by developing our first multilevel urban distribution centre in Delhi and soon expand to other key metros."

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director Of Development at MSME Business Forum INDIA said, "As we celebrate #azadikaamritmahotsav2022 with high spirits, the felicitous occasion as we launch the state-of-the-art facility. The Indian stockroom leasing market developed by over 45 per cent in 2018 and the interest for distribution center renting in India is probably going to contact very nearly 60 million sq. ft. with web-based business being one of the key drivers. An efficient warehouse leads to a reduction of 15-20 per cent of the cost in the entire logistics operations. MSME Business Forum India will be happy to support in all possible ways as an Industry partner, more investments and development which will cater to employment generation as well. We feel proud that the same will be built by an Indian MSME, Arwade Infra."

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by CA Rahul Gupta (Executive Council Member of MSME Business forum of India), Subhash Gupta (HSIIDC Kundli, President)Bhupinder Sharma (President of Laghu Udyog Bharti , Sonipat), CA Prince Mittal (Past Chairman, CA Branch, Sonipat) along with Puneet Dahiya (Promoter- Mannat group of hotels).

To know more, please visit: https://msmebusinessforum.com/

Connect with on social media, visit:

https://www.instagram.com/msme_business_forum/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)