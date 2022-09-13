Ahmedabad, September 13: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old man from the industrial town of Vapi in Valsad district committed suicide in his hostel room on Sunday evening, police officers said. He was doing Semester 2 of his Bachelor of Engineering course at Vishwakarma Government College in Chandkheda.

The youth, identified as Prabhat Sharma, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room as he had incurred a huge debt due to his habit of online gambling, reported TOI.

Sharma, in his suicide note, stated debts to be the reason for his suicide, officers of Chandkheda police said. Police said Sharma was a brilliant student who scored above distinction marks not just in Classes 10 and 12 but also in the first semester of his engineering course but began playing online games a year ago and gradually shifted to online gambling and he started losing money rapidly. Tamil Nadu: 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Failing Exam in Tiruvallur

The police officer added that when sharma had gone to Vapi on August 27 he had told his mother that he could not focus on his studies due to his online gambling habit. The officer said Sharma's suicide note mentioned that he had borrowed money from many people and requested his father to pay off the debts. Punjab Shocker: Policeman Shoots Self Dead With Service Revolver in Hoshiarpur, Accuses Tanda Cop of Harassment in Suicide Note

Addressing his father in the suicide notes, sharma wrote "If someone comes and asks for money, please pay them.”

Sharma had blocked his his father's number along with many others after he returned from Vapi as he fell into depression His father had to call his classmates to inquire about him.

He reportedly committed suicide on Sunday when his hostel mates went out in the afternoon. When they returned in the evening, they found him hanging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).