Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2022 is underway in full swing in France.

Indian cinema is making its mark felt at the festival being celebrated as the 'Country of Honour'.

Amongst the glitz and glamour of R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry' and other Indian stars walking the red carpet, a smart, Indian independent Hindi film is also making its presence felt - 'Mithyam - The False Truth'.

Directed by debut filmmaker Raghu Naik, 'Mithyam - The False Truth', is a tight paced investigative drama that is loosely inspired from true events. The film's gritty plot, follows a young town doctor whose values and commitment to truth are put to the test when he discovers several acute cases of mercury poisoning in his town and a brazen conspiracy to cover it up.

The film boldly explores socially relevant themes of unregulated globalisation, environmental impacts of immoral profiteering and freedom of speech which are some of the pressing issues of our times and has a global ramification.

The trailer for the film is released on YouTube and looks intriguing, promising some wonderful visuals supported with solid lead performances.

Trailer link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P6m3bbLdVQ

'Mithyam - The false Truth' is produced by an ambitious new Entertainment-Tech start-up Phi Motion Pictures which is founded by Vinayak Naik and Raghu Naik. The film stars Ankit Varshneya, Geet Sagar, Gurleen Arora and Parivesh Padhy in the lead roles.

Written and directed by Raghu Naik, it has been shot in the picturesque backdrop of Goa by cinematographer Altamash Khan and the background score has been delivered by Akash K. Prajapati.

After its initial launch at Cannes Marche Du Film, the filmmakers plan to release the film soon on OTT platforms both domestically in India and internationally. This film will definitely be one to look out for. The new age production house is also working on Raghu's next Hindi film which is interestingly a mind bending, Sci-fi Horror that is around the concept of freedom.

For more details on the movie, please visit - phimotionpictures.com.

