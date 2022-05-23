Saving money in today's world is not easy. Managing finance is the key when it comes to paying down debt, taking control of your money and accomplishing monetary freedom. And one of the most basic principles of financial planning is budgeting. To do proper budgeting, you have to keep a record of every credited and debited rupee and it can be very stressful, time-consuming and challenging. Here's when the budget app comes into play. There are a lot of budget apps out there but which is the right one for you? In this article, we have listed down the top 5 budget apps that can help you plan your expenses. Google To Remove Nearly 900K Abandoned Apps From Play Store: Report.

Walnut:

Walnut allows you to track your spending across various categories via SMS, set reminders for bill payments, split expenses with friends, export data and generate expense reports in PDF and CSV format. Moreover, it also allows to check bank balances, keep track of train, cab, movie, and event bookings, add notes, tags, bill/receipt photos to transactions and more.

FinArt:

FinArt is a secure, simple way to automatically manage your credit card expenses, bills and monthly budget. The app consolidates all expenses, payments, bills and all kinds of financial transactions in one place based on SMS data available on your phone. It offers a private mode in which no data is transferred to FinArt servers. The app is free for a 5-day trial. Post-trial, you will have to pay a subscription fee depending on the plan chosen.

GoodBudget:

GoodBudget is a budget tracker and money manager app available on both Android and iOS. GoodBudget lets you divide income into envelopes for different expenditure categories, transfer money between envelopes, track payees and split transactions. It also provides insightful reports on cash flow and allows a comparison of income and spending. Both paid and free versions of GoodBudget are available.

Expense Manager:

Expense Manager is a simple, intuitive, stable and feature-rich app that allows tracking expenses, and incomes, recording all items in a single transaction with different categories and amounts. It also offers to track tax, debts, weekly, monthly, and annual budgets. It also generates reports in formats like .xls and .pdf.

Monefy:

Monefy has a good visual interface and is an effective tool for expense management. It lets add new records quickly, provides visualizations on spending distribution, safely synchronises using your own Google Drive or Dropbox account, takes control of recurring payments, track in multi-currencies, crunch numbers with the built-in calculator and more.

