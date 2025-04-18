PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] / Tokyo [Japan], April 18: Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has invested in the Infosys-led Joint Venture HIPUS, enhancing Infosys' presence in Japan. MHI is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and has established corporations like Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Pasona.

* JV to accelerate business process transformation for enterprises leveraging digital procurement platforms

HIPUS, in which Infosys owns a majority stake, was set up in 2019, to drive high-quality, end-to-end procurement processes along with sourcing and category expertise, leveraging next-generation digital platforms for Japanese corporations.

MHI has been a longstanding customer of HIPUS and has now expanded the collaboration by acquiring a 2 percent stake from Infosys. Through this investment MHI aims to further explore new business opportunities in the region.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and MD, Infosys BPM, and Chairperson, HIPUS Board said, "Japan continues to be a strategic market for Infosys and HIPUS and we have consistently expanded our footprint in the region. This collaboration with MHI reinforces Infosys' commitment towards building trusted collaboration with customers in Japan and accelerating their digital business process transformation journey. Infosys is excited to welcome Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to HIPUS."

Isao Miyake, Head, Value Chain Headquarters, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said, "In our company's ongoing efforts to upgrade procurement activities through a data-driven strategy, we expect HIPUS advanced analytics and support to significantly improve procurement operations, enable well informed decision making, and generate greater value across the organization."

Kiyoshi Asami, CEO and Representative Director, HIPUS, said, "MHI has become an important client for HIPUS receiving a wide range of services. HIPUS is also executing MHI services beyond Japan, leveraging Infosys' global presence as well as its strong sourcing and procurement services. We are extremely delighted that MHI has decided to invest in HIPUS and we look forward to an impactful collaboration."

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (i.e. quarter ending June 30, 2025), subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com

About HiPUS

HIPUS Co., Ltd. promotes business process transformation and provide total procurement solutions with the procurement know-how cultivated over many years in the Hitachi Group as our business core. Since April 2019, Infosys has become our parent company, and we provide new, cutting-edge services that combine global knowledge and domestic skills in procurement processes, consulting, analytics, Gen AI, and other digital technology services. For more information, please visit https://www.hipus.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

