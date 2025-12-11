PNN

New Delhi [India], December 11: Modi Naturals Limited (MNL), a leading Indian consumer goods company in the wellness and foods segment, has announced the listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The shares will trade under the symbol MODINATUR. The Company is already listed on the BSE, and the NSE listing further strengthens its presence across India's leading stock exchanges, enhancing visibility, liquidity, and access to a wider investor base.

Established in 1974 and headquartered in New Delhi, Modi Naturals Limited operates four manufacturing facilities in India located at Pilibhit, Sonipat, Hyderabad and Chhattisgarh. The Company has previously been recognised as the 'Largest Processor of Rice Bran in India' for several years.

Commenting on the listing, Mr. Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director of Modi Naturals, said, "The listing of Modi Naturals Limited on the National Stock Exchange marks a defining milestone in our journey and reflects the steady progress we have made in building a credible, resilient, and growth-oriented organization. This transition initiates a new phase for the Company, as we focus on scaling our operations with discipline, strengthening governance, and executing our long-term growth strategy. On this important occasion, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our shareholders, employees, and all stakeholders for their continued trust and support. Their confidence has been integral to our progress so far, and as we move forward as a listed company, we remain committed to delivering sustainable value and achieving our shared long-term aspirations."

The NSE listing comes at a time when Modi Naturals is advancing its growth plans across its key business verticals, including consumer goods, bulk edible oils and feeds, and its recently announced alcohol and ethanol manufacturing initiatives.

About Modi Naturals Limited:

Modi Naturals Ltd is one of India's leading consumer goods companies operating in the wellness and foods category. MNL has created niche, premium and differentiated brands in highly competitive categories of edible oils and healthy foods. Its products are sold in India through our portfolio of brands such as Oleev, Oleev Kitchen and PIPO foods. Our strong focus on quality, innovation, product differentiation and brand building has helped us stand out in a cluttered retail market, with Oleev becoming the No.1 "Goodness of Olive Oil" brand in India, with a fully backward-integrated portfolio of products. Over the last decade, MNL has developed a pan-India distribution network across all channels of FMCG, including the upcoming Q-Commerce, serving our consumers through all modes of online and offline retail across the country. We are a very proud Indian company, manufacturing and marketing world-class food products in India. The company is poised to grow exponentially in the next few years with its three verticals namely a) consumer goods vertical, b) bulk edible oil and feeds vertical and c) alcohol manufacturing vertical (recently announced). In line with the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program, Modi Naturals Limited has diversified into ethanol manufacturing, with a state-of-the art greenfield Ethanol Plant being established in the state of Chhattisgarh under its wholly owned subsidiary Modi Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1974 and headquartered in New Delhi, MNL is listed on the BSE. We operate 4 factories in India located at Pilibhit, Sonipat, Hyderabad and Chhattisgarh. In the past, the company has received awards for being the 'Largest Processor of Rice Bran in India' for several years.

For further information, please visit: modinaturals.com

