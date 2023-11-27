Moksha Media Group Expands Its Horizons to The South with A New Corporate Office and Studios in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Signifying the commitment to broadening its presence across India, Moksha Media Group, now a Media-Tech company providing creative, production, web3, SaaS and digital marketing solutions, has announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art studio and corporate office space in Bengaluru. This strategic expansion marks another significant milestone in the company's journey to provide innovative, hightech-quality products & services to a broader audience.

Located in the heart of Bengaluru's thriving tech and creative hub, Moksha Media Group's new facilities are designed to cater to the growing demands of the advertising, media and digital marketing industry. This modern space is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources to support the creation of exceptional content across various platforms, from print and video production to digital media.

The studio boasts top-of-the-line production equipment, editing suites, and post-production facilities. It is a testament to Moksha Media Group's commitment to delivering the highest standards of creativity and professionalism in media marketing production.

"Our new Bengaluru office serves as a strategic advancement. We're eager to embrace the extensive potential of South India, making significant strides in the nation's dynamic digital landscape." said Asher, CEO of Moksha Media Group.

"Our expansion into Bengaluru represents our dedication to innovation and growth in an industry that is continually evolving. We are excited to collaborate with the talented professionals in this dynamic city and bring even more engaging and thought-provoking content to our viewers."

The new office in Bengaluru will serve as a strategic hub for Moksha Media Group's operations in Southern India. It will enable the company to forge stronger partnerships with companies, local talent, creative professionals, and industry experts to produce content that resonates with diverse audiences.

Leading the way into creative, production, SaaS, Web3, Metaverse and digital marketing solutions, Moksha Media Group has been the go-to media-tech company for businesses seeking top-tier solutions and unmatched expertise.

For more information about Moksha Media Group and its new office and studio in Bengaluru, please visit www.moksha.in

