Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 11: Moneyboxx Finance Limited (MBFL) (BSE: 538446), a fast-growing NBFC catering to underserved micro and small enterprises in rural and semi-urban India, reported robust performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), underscoring the success of its secured lending-led growth strategy.

The company posted a 29% year-on-year rise in total income to ₹59.1 crore, while AUM increased to ₹918 crore, up from ₹746 crore in Q1 FY25. The company continued to expand its distribution footprint and now has 163 branches active across 12 states.

In line with its strategy to improve asset quality and operational efficiency, MBFL significantly increased the share of secured loans to 64% of Q1 disbursements, up from 36% a year ago. The secured loan book now constitutes 49% of AUM, with a target of reaching 70% by March 2026.

Despite macro-level credit pressures, the company maintained a healthy CRAR of 28.4%, and improved its net worth by 50% YoY to ₹262 crore. Funding resilience was evident with a diversified lender base of 32 partners, including 11 leading banks. MBFL also raised ₹175.8 crore in equity (including warrants), with ₹91.1 crore already received. Liquidity remains strong at ₹165 crore.

"We are strategically focusing on three segments - women entrepreneurs, livestock rearing communities, and new-to-credit borrowers. By emphasising on secured lending, enhanced credit underwriting, and deeper engagement with higher-quality borrowers, we are creating a more resilient and scalable business model. With a well-capitalised balance sheet, pan-India footprint, and strong institutional backing, we are confident of delivering sustainable growth while deepening our social impact," said Management highlights, Moneyboxx Finance.

MBFL continues to demonstrate measurable social impact--having funded over 2.1 lakh borrowers, 60% of whom are women and 22% new-to-credit. The company's beyond-lending initiatives, such as free cattle health camps and agroforestry, remain integral to its inclusive growth agenda.

About Moneyboxx Finance Limited

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, which started operations in February 2019, focuses on disbursing small-ticket unsecured business loans to individual borrowers (Livestock, Kirana, Retail Traders, and Micro-manufacturers, in Tier-III and below cities, and rural areas) with loans ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹3,00,000 and average tenure of 24 months. Initially active across four states --Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, MBFL todays boasts of a nationwide network of over 150 branches. The company aims to pave the way for financial inclusivity through a strategic focus on three segments - women entrepreneurs, livestock rearing communities, and new-to-credit borrowers. Through its approach, it endeavours to foster greater financial inclusion and economic prosperity in Bharat.

