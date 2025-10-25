VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 25: The international Moscow Startup Summit has concluded in the Russian capital, becoming one of the year's most important global events in technology and innovation. The summit brought together leading international experts and representatives of tech companies from 40 countries. Among the key events in the business program were startup pitch sessions, exhibitions, and the demo day of the international accelerator Sber500.

Over two days, the summit hosted more than 60 discussions and sessions focused on artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and technological entrepreneurship. Participants from China, India, Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries discussed global economic challenges and strategies for adapting to a rapidly changing technological reality.

The summit opened with a plenary conference featuring Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Sber CEO Herman Gref, who discussed human-centered technologies and the future of megacities, as well as how digital ecosystems are transforming modern life.

International headliners included 2024 Nobel laureate in Economics Daron Acemoglu, three-time Academy Award winner Oliver Stone, and future-readiness expert Selina Neri. Their talks addressed key issues in global technological development -- from the future of AI and its social implications to new models of education and career growth in the digital era, and the role of creativity in entrepreneurship.

A central part of the summit was a large-scale startup exhibition, featuring around 100 Russian and international projects. Notable examples included:

- Gumich, which showcased its Gorodovoy robotic technology complex.

- AI Deepfake, which developed tools to combat the spread of falsified digital content.

- TUBOT, which presented in-pipeline robots for diagnostics, repair, and cleaning of pipelines.

- Cyberly, which introduced an innovative VR-based therapy platform for preventing and treating anxiety disorders and phobias.

- ONSINT, which developed a domestically produced industrial 3D printer with a high degree of localization.

- ExoAtlet, which unveiled a medical exoskeleton for the rehabilitation of patients with lower-limb impairments.

- Titan Power Solution, which presented a supercapacitor-based energy storage system -- a high-power, efficient device capable of regenerative charging.

International guests showed strong interest in AI and machine learning solutions, green technologies, and urban digitalization. Among the showcased projects were Russian startups already scaling globally -- such as Virsine Innovations, which created a VR-based system for remote operation of industrial machinery, including cranes and mining excavators. Startups from Iran, the UAE, India, Pakistan, and other countries also took part.

The summit became a key platform for strategic partnerships between Russian and international companies.

One major announcement was the creation of Europe's largest testing ground for innovation in the construction sector, to be developed jointly by the Moscow Innovation Cluster and SberCity.

The event also saw major investment deals in the tech sector. A consortium including KAMA FLOW (lead investor) and Osnova Capital announced a R1 billion investment in Piklema Group, which develops software solutions for the mining industry. Additionally, venture fund Friendly VC revealed plans to invest R50 million in SmartSee, the developer of iCrossWalk, a smart pedestrian crossing system.

The Moscow Startup Summit concluded with the Startup Summit Awards, established by the Moscow Government and Sber to recognize outstanding achievements in technology and innovation. The awards ceremony became the culmination of the two-day event, highlighting the scale of Russia's innovation ecosystem.

More than 1,700 applications were submitted from 79 regions of Russia, including 370 entries for the Best AI Solution category and over 160 projects competing for Best Urban Innovation.

Winners were recognized across 17 categories in five main areas -- startups, venture investors, corporations, regions and universities, and media promoting technological entrepreneurship.

The Moscow Startup Summit was organized by the Moscow Government and Sber, The event brought together over 5,000 participants, including representatives of venture funds, tech corporations, and research institutions.

