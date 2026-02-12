VMPL

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 12: Laxmi Ronanki, a Visakhapatnam-based homemaker who spent decades managing her family with discipline and quiet resolve, has co-founded TARA MINI -- a direct-to-consumer fashion jewellery brand offering waterproof, skin-friendly pieces designed for everyday wear at accessible price points. Built alongside her son Santosh Ronanki, the brand marks a personal milestone for Laxmi, who has long carried the ambition of creating something of her own.

The Woman Leading the Brand

Laxmi Ronanki's early marriage meant that many of the things she had hoped to pursue -- education, a career, financial independence -- had to wait. Family came first, and for years, that is exactly where she directed all her energy. She raised her children, looked after her husband, managed the household finances carefully, and made sure her family never felt the weight of limited resources. She never asked for anything for herself.

But through all of it, Laxmi carried a quiet ability that everyone around her noticed. She has what her family calls a golden eye -- an instinct for identifying quality that goes beyond the obvious. Whether shopping for household essentials or jewellery, she would consistently find pieces that others missed entirely. Family members and visitors would often look at something she had brought home and ask: where did you get this? We never even noticed it in that shop. It was never accidental. It was a sharp, practised eye for material, finishing, and detail.

For Laxmi, launching TARA MINI is not just a business milestone. It is the fulfilment of something she carried inside for years -- the belief that she could build something meaningful, something that was truly her own. Today, she leads the product quality decisions for the brand, and every piece in the TARA MINI catalogue carries her personal approval.

How the Brand Took Shape

The idea for TARA MINI grew organically from years of shared experience between mother and son. Santosh and Laxmi travelled extensively together -- visiting markets, comparing products, and evaluating materials across vendors. Over time, Santosh recognised that his mother's ability to assess quality was not just a personal trait but a genuine skill with commercial value. He encouraged her to channel it into a brand that could help others make better choices in fashion jewellery -- a segment where the gap between appearance and actual material integrity is often significant.

Once the decision was made, the two approached the process methodically. They visited warehouses, met vendors and manufacturers, and spent time understanding what creates real quality differences in fashion jewellery -- from alloy composition and plating processes to stone quality and waterproofing. The goal was to build a supply chain and product standard that Laxmi herself would approve of, applying the same scrutiny she had practised her entire life.

Quality Standards and Product Range

TARA MINI's Fashion Jewellery Online collection features pieces that are waterproof, skin-friendly, and built to withstand daily use. Every product undergoes strict material and finishing checks before it is listed. The brand does not operate on a fast-launch model. Instead, each piece is evaluated for durability, wearability, and material integrity -- reflecting the same principle Laxmi has applied to every selection she has ever made.

The founders believe that quality and affordability are not mutually exclusive. TARA MINI is positioned to serve customers who want fashion jewellery that looks premium, feels comfortable on the skin, and lasts through everyday use -- without the price tag that typically comes with those expectations.

In the Founder's Words

Speaking about his mother and the journey behind TARA MINI, Santosh Ronanki said: "My amma always used to say to me -- if I could have done my education, I could have supported some of your dreams, and I could have contributed to this house on my own. She never once thought about what I earn or what I save. Her mind was always on the home and her family. I think most of our ammas in India think the same way. They give everything and ask for nothing. TARA MINI exists because I wanted my amma to finally have something that is hers -- something she built, something that carries her standards. And today, she leads every quality decision we make. That is her achievement, and I am proud to see it."

Looking Ahead

TARA MINI enters the market at a time when Indian consumers are paying closer attention to what goes into the products they buy. The brand's direct-to-consumer model allows it to maintain tight control over sourcing and quality, while its digital-first approach makes it accessible to customers across the country.

The founders plan to expand the product range gradually, guided by customer feedback and the same quality-first principles that shaped the initial collection. The long-term vision, according to Santosh, is for TARA MINI to become one of the most trusted and sustainable fashion jewellery brands in India -- built not on marketing promises, but on consistent product integrity.

For Laxmi Ronanki, the brand is already an achievement. After years of putting her family before herself, she has built something that carries her name, her standards, and her values into the world. TARA MINI is her proof that it is never too late to create something that matters.

