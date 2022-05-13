New Delhi [India] May 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola introduces moto days in an exclusive collaboration with Flipkart, wherein the customers will be able to purchase their favorite smartphones from the Motorola g, e, and edge series with exciting discounts from 14th May to May 18, 2022.

The best seller mid-range smartphone, moto g60 is available at an incredible price of just Rs. 14,999 making it India's most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system. The moto g60 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 120 Hz 6.8" HDR10 display for the ultimate viewing experience.

Another brilliant device by moto, the moto g31 will be available at just Rs. 10,999. One of the most affordable smartphones in India with an AMOLED display, the moto g31 is also packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for blazing-fast performance, a 50MP quad function camera system to capture your precious moments in detail, and a 5,000 mAh battery to support days of usage.

Heavy discounts are also available on the edge family devices such as the edge 20 Fusion, which features the best-in-segment 13 5G bands, a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, and comes with a 108MP Quad function camera setup. It will be available at an offer price of Rs. 18,999. Motorola's flagship - motorola edge 30 pro, which features the most powerful chipset in an android smartphone, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a super-fluid 144Hz 10-bit pOLED display along with many other features will be on sale for just Rs. 44,999.

Additionally, the latest addition to e series, the moto e40 featuring a class-leading 6.5" display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, India's first Unisoc T700 Processor, a 48MP triple-camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery will be on sale at a discounted price of just Rs. 9,999.

Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:

*T&C Apply.

To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com. Please note, that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

