New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola has once again raised the bar for the premium smartphones in India with the launch of its latest additions to the edge series, the motorola edge 30 ultra and the motorola edge 30 fusion. The two premium segment smartphones will go on sale starting 00:00hrs, September 22, 2022 onwards, at an incredible limited period launch price of just Rs 54,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively, with an additional instant discount of Rs 3000* exclusively during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

The motorola edge 30 ultra has an edge over the other premium segment smartphones, as it redefines what it means to be premium with its insane features and specifications. Starting with the most prominent of all, the world's first 200MP camera with OIS, Industry leading 50MP Ultrawide and Macro plus 12MP telephoto portrait camera and a 60MP selfie camera, the edge 30 ultra delivers the best picture quality in every scenario. Not just that, with Motorola's latest flagship, you can shoot 8K videos getting over 33 million pixels of resolution, the highest video resolution possible on a smartphone today. Under the hood, the motorola edge 30 ultra fits Qualcom's premier processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, plus True 5G with 13 5G bands support.

Thanks to its 125W TurboPower charger, it makes it Motorola's fastest TurboPower charging ever, providing a day's charge in 7 minutes. The motorola edge 30 ultra falso eatures a stunning 6.67" 144Hz 10-bit pOLED endless edge display that is nearly bezel-free combined with speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.

Going on sale along with the motorola edge 30 ultra is the motorola edge 30 fusion - the world's most elegant powerhouse with an impossibly thin, perfectly balanced design with symmetrically curved edges. The motorola edge 30 fusion features an incredibly powerful Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform processor. It also boasts an amazing 50MP high-resolution main camera sensor with OIS and true 5G connectivity with support for 13 5G bands.

The motorola edge 30 fusion features a 6.55" borderless pOLED FHD+ display with HDR10+ and a remarkably smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. And to complement the amazing visuals, it also comes with two large stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos. All this is powered by TurboPower™ 68W charging that gets you power for the day in just 10 minutes of charging.

Both motorola edge 30 ultra and motorola edge 30 fusion come with advanced security with ThinkShield for mobile along with moto strongbox - a physical chip on the smartphone that makes it one of the most secure android devices in the world. Plus, both devices also support the latest version of Motorola's incredibly powerful Ready For software that allows users to unleash the power of their smartphones to power interconnected devices and enjoy gaming, video calling, OTT content or work on extended terminals.

Availability and Pricing

The motorola edge 30 ultra will be available in two colours, Interstellar Black, and Starlight White, and the motorola edge 30 fusion will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold. Both smartphones will go on sale starting 00:00hrs, September 22 onwards exclusively online on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

- motorola edge 30 ultra - Launch Price: Rs 59,999 - Exclusive Launch Price (LIMITED PERIOD ONLY): Rs 54,999 - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Price (Including Card Offers): Rs 51,999*

- motorola edge 30 fusion - Launch Price: Rs 42,999 - Exclusive Launch Price (LIMITED PERIOD ONLY): Rs 39,999 - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Price (Including Card Offers): Rs 36,999*

In addition to this, both the smartphones will also have additional exciting offers from Reliance Jio, mentioned below:

- motorola edge 30 ultra - Benefits worth Rs. 14,699 - Cashback - Rs 4,000 (40 recharge vouchers of Rs.100 each) - Partner Offers - Vouchers worth Rs 10,699

- motorola edge 30 fusion - Benefits worth Rs 7,699 - Cashback - Rs 4,000 (40 recharge vouchers of Rs.100 each) - Partner Offers - Vouchers worth Rs 3,699

For Jio Offer details, please visit:motorola edge 30 ultramotorola edge 30 fusion

*Terms & Conditions Apply. Prices mentioned are including exclusive discounts and card offers available on select platforms and are subject to change. Annexure

motorola edge 30 ultra

Legal, claims and disclaimers

