Barranquilla [Colombia]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 16: Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, announced the opening of a new global delivery center at Alkarawi Plaza Centro Commercial, Barranquilla, Colombia. The center will help strengthen its presence in Colombia and leverage highly skilled local talent with multilingual capabilities to deliver high-tech and high-touch services in digital customer experience management, enterprise product support, and digital infrastructure services.

The new state-of-the-art facility, located north of Barranquilla, is a 400-seat workspace spread over 25,000 square feet. It will open new doors for Movate's global customers to benefit from the operational and technical capabilities available in the region in languages like English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French. The nearshore center will also offer deep local insights and time zone advantages to the company's growing roster of customers globally, especially in the USA.

Movate started its operations in Colombia in late 2021 in a work-from-home model to provide multilingual support for its first client, Ingenico, a global leader in payment services. Today, it has almost 200 employees here working in a hybrid model. With the addition of new client portfolios and the opening of a new delivery facility, Movate plans to employ an additional 300 professionals in the next one year.

Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate, said, "Post the launch of our operations in Colombia in 2021, we have seen Barranquilla emerge as a strong delivery hub with outstanding multilingual service delivery capabilities that drive robust business impact for our global customers, especially in the cybersecurity, networking and fintech arena. We are thrilled to launch this new world-class facility in Barranquilla which further strengthens our ability to continue to deliver innovation and transformation with greater operational efficiencies. It also reflects our commitment to continue to provide significant opportunities for skilled local talent and contribute to the country's economic development. We are thankful to the Colombian government and the local educational institutions for their support and look forward to continuing the collaboration as we scale our operations in the region."

Alfredo Carbonel, Mayor-in-charge of Barranquilla, said, "The hiring of professionals by companies like Movate helps in the upliftment of lifestyles for the individuals as well as their families. We are working hard to attract foreign investment so that more organizations can set up their facilities, tap into the bilingual human talent that's available in the Barranquilla region and generate more employment opportunities."

Jayagopi Andhoor, Senior Vice President and LATAM Head, said, "Barranquilla has grown at a rapid pace, and is one of the most prominent nearshore locations to deliver technology and customer experience services today. With a high growth rate, favorable business climate, a strong pool of highly skilled talent, and government-backed initiatives like "Barranquilla Bilingual," this is a perfect location for doing business with ease. Our new delivery center will also offer French and Portuguese support in addition to Spanish and English."

Movate inaugurated this new delivery center in the graceful presence of the mayor-in-charge of Barranquilla, distinguished industry leaders, government officials, prominent figures from the business, and the media.

