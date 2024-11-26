VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Moveworks, the leading generative AI copilot for enterprise search and automation, is excited to announce the opening of a new office at Embassy GolfLinks campus in Bengaluru. This expansion underscores Moveworks' strong commitment to doubling its investment in India's talent pool and will support more than 200 engineering and machine learning experts in developing innovative AI products from India.

Also Read | Microsoft Outage: Outlook, Teams and Other Services Partially Restored After Global Disruptions.

This expansion coincides with a significant milestone for Moveworks, as the company surpasses $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), achieving Centaur status as the first AI application startup in this elite category.

Moveworks is redefining employee support through Agentic AI, the next big innovation in generative AI. It is harnessing advanced large language models (LLMs) such as Llama 3, MPNet, and GPT-4 Turbo, along with its proprietary LLM, MoveLMTM. The fully-empowered technology teams are leading the development of platforms supporting these advanced AI-powered reasoning engines.

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon’s White Lehengas Can Be Perfect for Your Winter Weddings (View Pics).

"Moveworks is a go-to partner for companies seeking business transformation through generative AI" said Vaibhav Nivargi, Co-Founder and CTO of Moveworks. "Our growth in India reflects our commitment to crafting world-class AI products that redefine the workplace and fundamentally improve the employee experience."

At Moveworks, supporting the health and well-being of our people is a top priority. We have introduced a range of integrated and personalized employee benefits. We offer comprehensive medical insurance that includes coverage for parents and dependents, along with term life and accidental insurance. Healthcare plans go beyond basic coverage, providing access to doctor consultations and extensive benefits for vision and dental care; Zomato credits for meals, Uber for Business commute, and a variety of allowances create a supportive workplace that understands employee needs both at a professional and personal level.

"As we expand our team in India, we're excited to nurture modern engineers in a fast-paced, innovation driven culture that boosts productivity and collaboration from day one" stated AnnMarie Zimmermann, Chief People Officer "Our new India office mirrors the aesthetics and superior design functionality of our US (Mountain View) headquarters, featuring modern ergonomic workspaces designed for wellness of our Movesters, who ultimately enhance employee experience for millions around the globe."

"Bengaluru has long been a hub for world-class talent, and we're excited to expand our presence here." said Mayank Khanwalker, Senior Director, Engineering at Moveworks and India site lead. "This office will drive critical work across engineering, product, machine learning and support, building scalable platforms that power our core capabilities--search, automation, and extensibility. Moveworks is a rare opportunity to gain exposure in the latest GenAI capabilities alongside joining a pioneering team revolutionizing employee support with next-gen enterprise AI."

Explore career opportunities at: moveworks.com/careers

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the universal AI copilot for search and automation across all your business applications. We give employees one place to go to find information and get support while reducing costs for your business. The Moveworks Copilot is powered by an industry-leading Reasoning Engine that uses a combination of public and proprietary language models to understand employee queries, then build and execute multi-step plans that achieve them. The world's most innovative brands like Databricks, Broadcom, Hearst, and Palo Alto Networks trust Moveworks to eliminate repetitive support issues, deliver instant knowledge, and empower employees to work faster across applications.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)